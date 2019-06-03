B. Riley FBR Names Jimmy Baker Head of Capital Markets

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), today announced that James (Jimmy) Baker has been promoted to Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Baker will continue to serve as Executive Vice President of Brokerage and take on an expanded role overseeing the firm’s extensive capital markets platform.



/EIN News/ -- B. Riley FBR’s capital markets platform consists of a diverse suite of offerings including IPOs, follow-ons, SPACs, preferred equity and equity-linked securities, baby bonds, high yield debt, and ATMs, as well as private capital solutions which include 144A and Reg D transactions. Mr. Baker will continue to advise issuer clients on creative capital solutions best matched for the current state of the capital markets and captain selling efforts for bookrun transactions. Additionally, he will seek to align resources across other B. Riley Financial business units to maximize value add to clients, promoting disciplined use of the firm's capabilities and balance sheet to ensure the best possible outcome for clients and shareholders.

“Jimmy has played a critical role in our firm’s growth and the value we deliver to clients,” said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley FBR. “Jimmy applies an investor’s approach to identifying, evaluating, and shaping capital markets opportunities. He’s become a trusted resource to many of our most valued clients through his unwavering ethical integrity and diligent commitment to realizing their objectives. The execution of our capital markets solutions consists of a dynamic process that requires an equally dynamic leader. With Jimmy’s continued leadership we expect to build on our momentum as the preeminent small and mid-cap focused investment bank.”

“I’m proud and humbled to lead this team,” said Mr. Baker. “Year after year we continue to expand our capabilities, and our capital markets platform has never been more powerful than it is today. This is truly an exciting time at B. Riley FBR.”

Among other responsibilities at B. Riley FBR, Mr. Baker has been responsible for aligning the firm’s equity research coverage, integrating and expanding institutional sales distribution, and maintaining the firm’s capital markets integrity. Mr. Baker was instrumental in the transformative combination of B. Riley & Co. and FBR Capital Markets & Co. to form B. Riley FBR. He has become a recognized leader in capital formation, orchestrating many complex and creative capital raises on behalf of companies seeking to raise public or pre-IPO capital. Mr. Baker joined legacy B. Riley & Co. in 2010 as a member of the Equity Research team, previously serving as Managing Director and Associate Director of Research, during which time he was consistently recognized by independent third parties for the performance of his investment recommendations. Prior to joining the firm, he was with small cap-focused asset manager, Kennedy Capital Management, and previously consulted for the multi-strategy hedge fund, Lionhart. Mr. Baker is based in the firm’s Arlington, VA office.

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY)

B. Riley Financial, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR , a full-service investment bank and institutional brokerage; Great American Group , a leading provider of asset disposition, appraisal, corporate advisory and valuation services; GlassRatner, a specialty financial advisory services and consulting firm; B. Riley Wealth Management , B. Riley Asset Management and B. Riley Alternatives , which offer investment management to institutional and high net worth investors; Great American Capital Partners , which originates and underwrites senior secured loans for asset-rich companies; and B. Riley Principal Investments , which invests in or acquires companies and assets with attractive return profiles.



Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

Media Relations

jmccusker@brileyfin.com ﻿

(646) 885-5425



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.