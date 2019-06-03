Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024
Third Party Logistics (3PL) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
Description
Rising demand for reducing the shipping costs accompanied with the focus on managing timely delivery of goods is anticipated to fuel the 3PL market over the forecast timeline. It helps in reducing the capital costs and enabling businesses to focus on their core competencies. 3PL services are not only restricted toward logistics, but also include value-addition services for the entire process from procurement to distribution to consumers, thereby establishing an efficient and effective supply chain. In addition, advanced IT solutions, such as Electronic Data Interchange(EDI) and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), offers visibility to inbound and outbound logistics operations and contributes to the growth of the 3PL market.
In 2018, the global Third Party Logistics (3PL) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Third Party Logistics (3PL) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics LLC
DHL Supply Chain
FedEx
Nippon Express Co., Ltd
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DCC
DTM
ITM
Logistics software
Market segment by Application, split into
Air
Sea
Rail & Road
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Third Party Logistics (3PL) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Third Party Logistics (3PL) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 DCC
1.4.3 DTM
1.4.4 ITM
1.4.5 Logistics software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Air
1.5.3 Sea
1.5.4 Rail & Road
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size
2.2 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AmeriCold Logistics LLC
12.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics LLC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
12.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics LLC Revenue in Third Party Logistics (3PL) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics LLC Recent Development
12.2 DHL Supply Chain
12.2.1 DHL Supply Chain Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Supply Chain Revenue in Third Party Logistics (3PL) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 DHL Supply Chain Recent Development
12.3 FedEx
12.3.1 FedEx Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
12.3.4 FedEx Revenue in Third Party Logistics (3PL) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.4 Nippon Express Co., Ltd
12.4.1 Nippon Express Co., Ltd Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
12.4.4 Nippon Express Co., Ltd Revenue in Third Party Logistics (3PL) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Nippon Express Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions
12.5.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Third Party Logistics (3PL) Introduction
12.5.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Third Party Logistics (3PL) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development
