Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan's Meeting With Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prawit Wongsuwon

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 1, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-142-19

Secretary of Defense Spokesperson LTC Dave Eastburn provided the following readout:

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan met today with Thailand Minister of Defense Prawit Wongsuwon on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The two leaders reaffirmed the enduring alliance between the United States and Thailand. They reviewed the state of bilateral security cooperation, with a focus on shared priority areas of maritime security, defense and military exchanges, and modernization of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. They also discussed the US-Thailand Joint Vision Statement 2020, which the two leaders agreed to co-sign when they meet on the margins of the ADMM+ Meeting this November in Bangkok, Thailand. Acting Secretary Shanahan congratulated Thailand for its strong leadership as ASEAN Chair, and offered continued to support to its initiatives and efforts in the region. Both leaders agreed that a strong U.S.-Thailand relationship, which began over 186 years ago, would continue to focus on advancing mutual security, promoting shared interests and values, and enabling cooperation which addresses our shared challenges in the region.