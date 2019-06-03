Computational Immunology Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Computational Immunology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computational Immunology Industry
Description
Computational Immunology is a field of science that encompasses high-throughput genomic and bioinformatics approaches to immunology. The field's main aim is to convert immunological data into computational problems, solve these problems using mathematical and computational approaches and then convert these results into immunologically meaningful interpretations.
In 2018, the global Computational Immunology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Computational Immunology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computational Immunology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EpiVax
Novozymes Biopharma
ioGenetics
International Society of Vaccines
IMGT
Dassault Systemes
Certara
Chemical Computing Group
Compugen
Genedata AG
Insilico Biotechnology AG
Leadscope Inc
Nimbus Discovery
Strand Life Sciences
Schrodinger
Simulation Plus
Rosa & Co
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cancer Diagnosis & Therapy
Reverse Vaccinology
Immune System Modeling
Market segment by Application, split into
Allergy Prediction Databases
Analysis Resource Database
International Immunogenetics System
The Ontology Of Immune Epitopes
Immune Epitope Database
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computational Immunology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computational Immunology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
