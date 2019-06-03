Computational Immunology Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Computational Immunology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Computational Immunology is a field of science that encompasses high-throughput genomic and bioinformatics approaches to immunology. The field's main aim is to convert immunological data into computational problems, solve these problems using mathematical and computational approaches and then convert these results into immunologically meaningful interpretations.

In 2018, the global Computational Immunology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computational Immunology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computational Immunology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EpiVax

Novozymes Biopharma

ioGenetics

International Society of Vaccines

IMGT

Dassault Systemes

Certara

Chemical Computing Group

Compugen

Genedata AG

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Leadscope Inc

Nimbus Discovery

Strand Life Sciences

Schrodinger

Simulation Plus

Rosa & Co

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cancer Diagnosis & Therapy

Reverse Vaccinology

Immune System Modeling

Market segment by Application, split into

Allergy Prediction Databases

Analysis Resource Database

International Immunogenetics System

The Ontology Of Immune Epitopes

Immune Epitope Database

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computational Immunology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computational Immunology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

