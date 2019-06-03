Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Computational Immunology Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Computational Immunology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computational Immunology Industry

Computational Immunology is a field of science that encompasses high-throughput genomic and bioinformatics approaches to immunology. The field's main aim is to convert immunological data into computational problems, solve these problems using mathematical and computational approaches and then convert these results into immunologically meaningful interpretations. 

In 2018, the global Computational Immunology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computational Immunology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computational Immunology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

EpiVax 
Novozymes Biopharma 
ioGenetics 
International Society of Vaccines 
IMGT 
Dassault Systemes 
Certara 
Chemical Computing Group 
Compugen 
Genedata AG 
Insilico Biotechnology AG 
Leadscope Inc 
Nimbus Discovery 
Strand Life Sciences 
Schrodinger 
Simulation Plus 
Rosa & Co

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cancer Diagnosis & Therapy 
Reverse Vaccinology 
Immune System Modeling

Market segment by Application, split into 
Allergy Prediction Databases 
Analysis Resource Database 
International Immunogenetics System 
The Ontology Of Immune Epitopes 
Immune Epitope Database

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Computational Immunology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Computational Immunology development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Computational Immunology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Cancer Diagnosis & Therapy 
1.4.3 Reverse Vaccinology 
1.4.4 Immune System Modeling 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Computational Immunology Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Allergy Prediction Databases 
1.5.3 Analysis Resource Database 
1.5.4 International Immunogenetics System 
1.5.5 The Ontology Of Immune Epitopes 
1.5.6 Immune Epitope Database 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Computational Immunology Market Size 
2.2 Computational Immunology Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Computational Immunology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Computational Immunology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 EpiVax 
12.1.1 EpiVax Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.1.4 EpiVax Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 EpiVax Recent Development 
12.2 Novozymes Biopharma 
12.2.1 Novozymes Biopharma Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.2.4 Novozymes Biopharma Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Novozymes Biopharma Recent Development 
12.3 ioGenetics 
12.3.1 ioGenetics Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.3.4 ioGenetics Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 ioGenetics Recent Development 
12.4 International Society of Vaccines 
12.4.1 International Society of Vaccines Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.4.4 International Society of Vaccines Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 International Society of Vaccines Recent Development 
12.5 IMGT 
12.5.1 IMGT Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.5.4 IMGT Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 IMGT Recent Development 
12.6 Dassault Systemes 
12.6.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.6.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development 
12.7 Certara 
12.7.1 Certara Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.7.4 Certara Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Certara Recent Development 
12.8 Chemical Computing Group 
12.8.1 Chemical Computing Group Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.8.4 Chemical Computing Group Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Chemical Computing Group Recent Development 
12.9 Compugen 
12.9.1 Compugen Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.9.4 Compugen Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Compugen Recent Development 
12.10 Genedata AG 
12.10.1 Genedata AG Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Computational Immunology Introduction 
12.10.4 Genedata AG Revenue in Computational Immunology Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Genedata AG Recent Development 
12.11 Insilico Biotechnology AG 
12.12 Leadscope Inc 
12.13 Nimbus Discovery 
12.14 Strand Life Sciences 
12.15 Schrodinger 
12.16 Simulation Plus 
12.17 Rosa & Co

