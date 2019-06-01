Readout of Meeting Between Vietnam Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich and Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Secretary of Defense Spokesperson LTC Dave Eastburn provided the following readout:

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan met today with Vietnam Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The two leaders reaffirmed the comprehensive partnership between the United States and Vietnam and highlighted historic progress in the bilateral defense relationship. They agreed to continue building practical defense cooperation, particularly in the area of maritime security, and underscored the importance of close cooperation on addressing legacy of war issues and accounting for U.S. personnel missing from the Vietnam War.

Acting Secretary Shanahan underscored the U.S. commitment to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region based on a stable, rules-based order, and welcomed Vietnam’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2020. Both leaders agreed that a strong and comprehensive partnership based on mutual respect and shared principles promotes regional peace and stability.