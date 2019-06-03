Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market 2019: Global Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Process Management (BPM) Training Industry
Description
BPM training enables learners to go for various BPM tools and methodologies to develop, monitor, and improve the quality of business processes. It focuses on improving corporate performance by managing business processes.
Several organizations highly rely on BPM systems to create efficient organization processes by carrying out business tasks, mapping these definitions to existing processes, and then streamlining these processes. Organizations are encouraged to impart training to their employees due to the increasing competition and need to embrace newer modern technologies. Technavio’s market research report identifies that the constant need for BPM solutions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global business process management (BPM) training market till 2022. Many areas and functions of the organization are benifited through business process management software as it helps them to build reliable business processes capable of adapting to any changes in the market and the environment.
In 2018, the global Business Process Management (BPM) Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Business Process Management (BPM) Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process Management (BPM) Training development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AIIM
Bizagi
BP Group
Corporate Education Group
NIIT
Watermark Learning
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Corporate Courses
General Courses
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Energy & Utilities
BFSI
Public Sector
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Process Management (BPM) Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Process Management (BPM) Training development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Corporate Courses
1.4.3 General Courses
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.5 Energy & Utilities
1.5.6 BFSI
1.5.7 Public Sector
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size
2.2 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
....
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AIIM
12.1.1 AIIM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction
12.1.4 AIIM Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AIIM Recent Development
12.2 Bizagi
12.2.1 Bizagi Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction
12.2.4 Bizagi Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bizagi Recent Development
12.3 BP Group
12.3.1 BP Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction
12.3.4 BP Group Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BP Group Recent Development
12.4 Corporate Education Group
12.4.1 Corporate Education Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction
12.4.4 Corporate Education Group Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Corporate Education Group Recent Development
12.5 NIIT
12.5.1 NIIT Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction
12.5.4 NIIT Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NIIT Recent Development
12.6 Watermark Learning
12.6.1 Watermark Learning Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction
12.6.4 Watermark Learning Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Watermark Learning Recent Development
Continued...
