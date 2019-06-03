Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market 2019: Global Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Business Process Management (BPM) Training -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

BPM training enables learners to go for various BPM tools and methodologies to develop, monitor, and improve the quality of business processes. It focuses on improving corporate performance by managing business processes.

Several organizations highly rely on BPM systems to create efficient organization processes by carrying out business tasks, mapping these definitions to existing processes, and then streamlining these processes. Organizations are encouraged to impart training to their employees due to the increasing competition and need to embrace newer modern technologies. Technavio’s market research report identifies that the constant need for BPM solutions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global business process management (BPM) training market till 2022. Many areas and functions of the organization are benifited through business process management software as it helps them to build reliable business processes capable of adapting to any changes in the market and the environment.

In 2018, the global Business Process Management (BPM) Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Process Management (BPM) Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process Management (BPM) Training development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AIIM

Bizagi

BP Group

Corporate Education Group

NIIT

Watermark Learning

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corporate Courses

General Courses

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Public Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Process Management (BPM) Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Process Management (BPM) Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Corporate Courses

1.4.3 General Courses

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.5 Energy & Utilities

1.5.6 BFSI

1.5.7 Public Sector

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size

2.2 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AIIM

12.1.1 AIIM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction

12.1.4 AIIM Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AIIM Recent Development

12.2 Bizagi

12.2.1 Bizagi Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction

12.2.4 Bizagi Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Bizagi Recent Development

12.3 BP Group

12.3.1 BP Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction

12.3.4 BP Group Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BP Group Recent Development

12.4 Corporate Education Group

12.4.1 Corporate Education Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction

12.4.4 Corporate Education Group Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Corporate Education Group Recent Development

12.5 NIIT

12.5.1 NIIT Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction

12.5.4 NIIT Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NIIT Recent Development

12.6 Watermark Learning

12.6.1 Watermark Learning Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Training Introduction

12.6.4 Watermark Learning Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Training Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Watermark Learning Recent Development

Continued...

