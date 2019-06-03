B. Riley Wealth Management Expands with New Pennsylvania Branch, Adds Two Industry Veterans with $181 Million Assets Under Management

Michael P. McCall Named Branch Manager; Michael Connelly Joins as Vice President

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc, a full-service wealth management firm and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), today announced the opening of its newest wealth management branch in Devon, PA, making this the firm’s first Pennsylvania branch.



Michael P. McCall joins the firm as Branch Manager and Senior Vice President. Michael J. Connelly joins as Vice President. Both were formerly affiliated with Raymond James & Associates in Devon, where they managed approximately $181 million in assets. In 2007, they formed The McCall Connelly Group to provide consultative wealth services to a range of clients, which includes multi-generational families, business owners, and large institutions.

“We’re extremely pleased that these well-respected and talented advisors will be representing B. Riley Wealth Management in the greater Philadelphia community,” said Philip Zanone, CEO of B. Riley Wealth Management. “We believe the diverse array of services and financial products sourced through the B. Riley platform is extremely appealing to top-tier advisors like The McCall Connelly Group as they look to provide their clients with customized financial solutions.”



/EIN News/ -- “I’m excited to welcome Michael McCall as the Branch Manager in our newest office in the Philadelphia area,” said Craig Pirtle, Managing Director of B. Riley Wealth Management. “Advisors across the country are responding to our boutique wealth management model where they can enjoy a small firm culture and a unique product mix with the valuable resources a large firm can provide.”

Chuck Hastings, Director of B. Riley Wealth Management also commented: “We are proud to welcome advisors who have vetted multiple firm choices. Through the entire B. Riley platform, we offer products that are uniquely accessible by our advisors and combine that with the boutique firm culture that is being recognized by those looking for an alternative to traditional wire-house models.”

“The industry and operational knowledge of the B. Riley Wealth Management team is impressive. The firm values a boutique culture over size, and offers unique investment opportunities for our clients, both of which were very compelling,” said Mr. McCall. “From new issuers and preferred offerings sourced through B. Riley affiliates, to a back-office supported by First Clearing, B. Riley Wealth Management has the whole package needed to support and grow our practice.”

Mr. Connelly added: “I’m excited to be a part of B. Riley Wealth Management. I was very impressed with the extensive expertise across the firm and the expanded offerings that are accessible to advisors. That combination, along with the infrastructure that exists through B. Riley Financial, makes this a unique place to serve our clients.”

Mr. McCall is a 25-year veteran of the wealth management industry, with 20 years of branch management experience. Prior to the firm, he served as Branch Manager and Senior Vice President of Raymond James & Associates. Throughout his career, Mr. McCall has served as Senior Vice President and Branch Manager at several firms, including RBC Capital Markets, Ferris, Baker Watts, and Advest. Mr. McCall is a graduate of the University of Delaware and holds the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation as well as various securities licenses.

Mr. Connelly has been a financial advisor for 36 years, most recently serving as Vice President with Raymond James & Associates. Previously, he served as Vice President at several financial firms including RBC Capital Markets, Ferris Baker Watts, and Janney Montgomery Scott. He is a long-time resident of Fort Washington, PA, and graduate of LaSalle University. Connelly has been involved with the Philadelphia Chamber Ensemble for more than 20 years and currently serves as President and Treasurer of the Board.

Mr. McCall and Mr. Connelly are joined by Christin Hinckle, who will serve as Portfolio Administrator in the new branch.

