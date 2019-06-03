There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,754 in the last 365 days.

Humanigen to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN) (“Humanigen”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its proprietary Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies focused on chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy optimization and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Cameron Durrant, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

About Humanigen, Inc. 

/EIN News/ -- Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and the need for new oncology drugs that provide safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab, ifabotuzumab, and HGEN005 are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms. Lenzilumab, which neutralizes human GM-CSF, is in development as a potential biologic therapy to make CAR-T therapy safer and more effective, as well as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers. Ifabotuzumab, which targets the Eph type-A receptor 3 (EphA3), is being explored as a potential treatment for a range of solid tumors, as well as a backbone for a novel CAR-T construct, and a bispecific antibody platform. HGEN005 which selectively targets the eosinophil receptor EMR1 is being explored as a potential treatment for a range of eosinophilic diseases including eosinophilic leukemia both as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct.  For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Al Palombo
650-243-3181
ir@humanigen.com

Media:
Chris Bowe
646-662-7628
cbowe@humanigen.com

