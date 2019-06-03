Humanigen to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN) (“Humanigen”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its proprietary Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies focused on chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy optimization and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Cameron Durrant, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



About Humanigen, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and the need for new oncology drugs that provide safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab, ifabotuzumab, and HGEN005 are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms. Lenzilumab, which neutralizes human GM-CSF, is in development as a potential biologic therapy to make CAR-T therapy safer and more effective, as well as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers. Ifabotuzumab, which targets the Eph type-A receptor 3 (EphA3), is being explored as a potential treatment for a range of solid tumors, as well as a backbone for a novel CAR-T construct, and a bispecific antibody platform. HGEN005 which selectively targets the eosinophil receptor EMR1 is being explored as a potential treatment for a range of eosinophilic diseases including eosinophilic leukemia both as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Al Palombo

650-243-3181

ir@humanigen.com

Media:

Chris Bowe

646-662-7628

cbowe@humanigen.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.