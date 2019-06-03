Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution and Results of 2019 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI], a closed-end management investment company (the “Fund”), today announced the results of voting at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Shareholders approved the election of three Trustees (Proposal 1), the elimination of the fundamental investment policy requiring the Fund to invest at least 65% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated securities (Proposal 2), an amended fundamental investment restriction regarding investments in commodities (Proposal 3) and ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Fund for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (Proposal 4).

For additional information regarding the Proposals, please refer to the May 30, 2019, proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2019 and available at:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/909112/000090911219000007/0000909112-19-000007-index.htm

Additionally, the Fund announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0670 per share, payable on June 28, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 14, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: June 13, 2019).

