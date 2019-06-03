iBio Launches New Sterile Fill-Finish Services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”) today introduced new cGMP sterile fill-finish capabilities for pharmaceutical products, including monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and other biologics. Designed for clients with preclinical and clinical stage programs, the operation is housed in the Company’s 135,000 square foot CDMO facility located in Bryan, Texas.



“Providing Fill-Finish services is a natural extension of iBio’s FastPharming™ biologics CDMO capabilities,” said Robert Kay, CEO. “Given our ability to quickly deliver GMP and research quantities of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), the addition of the fill-finish operation completes our rapid, end-to-end service offering.”

The sterile liquid fill-finish operation will incorporate in-line labeling, allowing serialization of vials as they are filled. Initial capacity supports 100 – 2,500 vials runs, with plans to expand to 15,000. iBio will be presenting more details on its 5mL vial and 100mL bottle filling services at BIO 2019 in Philadelphia, PA, taking place June 3-6.

“We understand the needs of early stage companies, who often face moving targets for their timelines and support requirements,” commented Nicolas Taquet, Vice President, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing. “It is often problematic trying to identify available capacity for high-quality, small volume filling. We’re now in position to fill that need for our clients.”

About iBio

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services. With iBio’s FastPharming™ protein expression and glycan engineering technologies, consistently high-quality biologics can be produced rapidly in plants using automated hydroponic systems at iBio CDMO, LLC in Bryan, Texas. In addition to GMP contract manufacturing, iBio also offers process development, bioanalytical, and fill-finish services, along with regulatory and facility design consulting as part of an end-to-end solution. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

