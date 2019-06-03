Cellworks myCare™ Clinical Trial Transforms NGS Data into Personalized Cancer Therapy Actions

New Trial Biosimulates Efficacy of Cancer Therapies Using Molecular Genetic Aberration Data

CHICAGO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting – Cellworks Group, Inc., a leader in Precision Medicine and a global pioneer of Therapy Response Index (TRI) technology, today announced the Cellworks myCare-101 clinical trial, which uses AI-informed therapy response biosimulation to interpret Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and other molecular data to deliver reports to oncologists and patients that predict efficacy of FDA-approved cancer therapies.



/EIN News/ -- The Cellworks myCare-101 clinical trial will simultaneously utilize all data made available via a patient’s NGS and molecular reports, overcoming current NGS limitations of the ‘one-mutation one-drug’ paradigm. All patients enrolled in the trial will receive a Cellworks Singula™ report or a Cellworks Ventura™ report, which predict which drug therapies will produce response in a specific patient, based on the patient’s molecular aberrations.

“Physicians and patients have a wealth of genomic information available via NGS, but translating the data into improved patient response to cancer therapies is challenging and can be significantly improved,” said Yatin Mundkur, CEO of Cellworks. “Cellworks uniquely addresses this challenge by analyzing all patient aberrations simultaneously at a protein-protein interaction level. Our actionable reports enable the correct therapy to be selected when choosing treatments.”

Physicians can sign up to participate in the myCare-101 trial at Cellworks ASCO 2019 booth #3039 or go to cellworks.life/mycare101 . The trial is open to individuals with newly diagnosed, relapsed or refractory cancer of any of the indications listed at cellworks.life/mycare101 and a prognosis of six months or more. Patients also need to have a recent NGS report generated in order to join the trial.

Many physicians do not fully utilize NGS and cytogenetics reports due to the tremendous amount of data within the reports and uncertainty about how the data can be used to predict the patient’s response to Standard Care therapy. The Cellworks biosimulation technology uses NGS data and quickly predicts how a patient’s multiple mutations will interact to cause a treatment to be ineffective and predicts which therapies will be most efficacious to treat the patient’s specific tumor.

“Current processing of NGS is limited to analyzing ‘one-mutation to one-drug’ at a time, but patients rarely present with few non-interacting mutations,” said Dr. Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D., primary investigator for myCare-101 Clinical Trial. Dr. Prendergast is the Emeritus Edmond and Marion Guggenheim Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Emeritus Professor of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at the Mayo Medical School. Dr. Prendergast formerly served as Director of the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center and Director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. “Existence of multiple mutations may cause resistance to treatment, increasing the need to understand protein pathways and gene interactions. Cellworks simulates the effect of FDA-approved drugs being given in silico to isolate and predict the most effective treatment the first time through unique AI-informed biosimulation technology.”

Cellworks is transforming personalized cancer therapy through AI-informed biosimulation software models that represent biomolecular and physiological pathways using the genomic data of each patient. These in silico cancer models are then tested with FDA-approved drugs as monotherapies or in combination. Cellworks reports predict drug combinations that produce a response and go beyond the ‘one-mutation one-drug’ limitation of current NGS analysis pipelines.

About Cellworks Group, Inc.

Cellworks Group, Inc. is a world leader in Precision Medicine in the key therapeutic areas of Oncology and Immunology. The Cellworks unique biosimulation platform is a unified representation of biological knowledge, curated from heterogeneous datasets, applied to finding cures. Backed by Sequoia Capital and Artiman Ventures, Cellworks has the world’s strongest transdisciplinary team of molecular biologists, cellular pathway modelers and machine learning software technologists working toward a common goal – attacking serious diseases to improve the lives of patients. The company is based in San Francisco, California with a research and development facility in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.cellworks.life and follow us on Twitter @CellworksLife.

