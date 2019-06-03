There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,754 in the last 365 days.

Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations.  An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

Contact

Amy Reilly
617-890-5721
amy.reilly@kaleido.com

