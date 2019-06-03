Brunswick names Marchetti, Senior Director – Investor Relations

METTAWA, Ill., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced that Alexander F. Marchetti has been named senior director - investor relations and will be responsible for Brunswick’s global investor relations efforts. Marchetti, currently assistant corporate controller, will begin transitioning into his new role immediately, reporting to Ryan M. Gwillim, vice president – finance and treasurer, who will remain involved in Brunswick’s IR program.



/EIN News/ -- “Al has been a key member of our finance team at Brunswick, at both the operational and corporate levels,” Gwillim said. “His knowledge of our organization, our strategy and his familiarity with the Company’s regulatory compliance and financial reporting processes will serve Al well in his new role working with our shareholders and the investment community.”

“Today’s announcement supports our transition to a focused marine company and demonstrates the wealth of talent and bench strength we have throughout the Brunswick organization,” explained Brunswick Chief Financial Officer William L. Metzger. “Al’s appointment will continue to strengthen our robust investor relations program, enabling us to capitalize on the work Ryan and the management team have done to expand our relations with our investor base.”

Marchetti joined the Company in 2006 as director and controller of Life Fitness, a division of Brunswick. In July 2015, Marchetti joined Brunswick’s corporate finance group as assistant corporate controller, where among other duties, he was responsible for all quarterly financial reporting to support the earnings release and conference call materials as well as the preparation of SEC financial filings.

Immediately prior to joining Brunswick, Marchetti was finance director at Starcom Worldwide, a division of Publicis Groupe, and was previously an audit manager at Arthur Andersen LLP for several years. Marchetti is a certified public accountant and has his bachelor of business administration, with a major in accounting, from the University of Notre Dame.

