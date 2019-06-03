The Alkaline Water Company to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER)(the “Company”), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational, to be held on June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Bel Air, California.



/EIN News/ -- Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company, Inc., will give the presentation highlighting recent milestones on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:40AM PDT. Mr. Wright will also be available for 1x1 meetings. To access The Alkaline Water Company’s live webcast of the presentation, please use the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/wter/

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest-growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88® is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com .

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

James Gilmore

Investor Relations

480-656-2423

james@alkaline88.com

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

480-656-2423

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com

