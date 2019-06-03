Imagin Medical to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 11, 2019 – Conference Call to Follow

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the development and commercialization of advanced medical imaging technologies, announced today that its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019, will be released after market close on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



Imagin management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: June 11, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: 888-390-3983 (Canada and the United States) 862-298-0702 (International) Replay: 919-882-2331 Replay ID: 49416

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.imaginmedical.com under "Events & Presentations."



About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on establishing a new standard of care in visualizing cancer during minimally invasive surgeries. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, will dramatically improve surgeons’ ability to visualize cancerous cells by producing higher-quality images more quickly compared with current methods. Based on advanced optics and light sensors, the i/Blue Imaging System employs patented ultrasensitive imaging technology and offers easy-to-use viewing options for more accurate resection. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in the corporate presentation referenced in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-872-4849

Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

NR-2019-IME #33

