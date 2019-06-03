Scapa Healthcare Opens New Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in Knoxville, TN

Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held June 3rd, 2019

WINDSOR, Conn., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice to the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, medical device and consumer wellness markets, inaugurates its new built-for-purpose medical device manufacturing facility in Knox County, Tennessee today. The 152,000-square-foot facility doubles Scapa Healthcare’s Knoxville footprint into a single site of operations, allowing for greater operational efficiency through proximity and scale. The new facility has already created employment opportunities in the region and is anticipated to add 100 new jobs in Knox County over the next five years.



/EIN News/ -- The new facility was strategically designed for efficient workflow and materials movement across the cleanroom, printing, packaging and warehouse departments. The layout creates ample development space to accommodate increasing demand for medical device manufacturing.

“The new manufacturing facility is our Turn-Key Center of Excellence for North America. We have heavily invested in new capabilities to continue providing customers with innovative solutions,” said Joe Doherty, President, Scapa Healthcare. “We are committed to the Knox County community as we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with global customers.”

