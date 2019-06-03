Space Dynamics Lab Names Former Intelligence Agency Director to Guidance Council

/EIN News/ --

Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory announced today that Robert Cardillo has been appointed to its Guidance Council. The announcement was made during the United States Geospatial-Intelligence Foundations’ GEOINT Symposium.

Cardillo is a distinguished leader in the United States Intelligence Community, most recently serving as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency—the nation's primary source of geospatial intelligence, or GEOINT, for the Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence Community. As a Department of Defense combat support agency, the NGA provides GEOINT in support of U.S. national security and defense as well as disaster relief. GEOINT is the exploitation and analysis of imagery and geospatial information that describes, assesses and visually depicts physical features and geographically referenced activities on the Earth. Prior to his role at the NGA, Cardillo served as the Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration and as the Deputy Director for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“Robert’s leadership within the government, coupled with his unwavering commitment to the U.S. Intelligence Community, will be a tremendous asset to the Space Dynamics Laboratory as we continue to seek opportunities to support our customers in protecting and defending our country,” said Niel Holt, Director of SDL. “His deep understanding of technology-based intelligence solutions throughout the U.S. government will help us provide agile products and services for the collection and analysis of data for a variety of SDL customers.”

SDL’s guidance council helps guide the organization strategically and tactically, support customer relationships, and provide industry insight and networking. The guidance council serves to compliment the work of over 850 dedicated engineers, technicians, and business professionals who design, build, test, and manage software and hardware including small satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles for data gathering, synthesis, and analysis for all branches of the military and Intelligence Community. This work includes powerful remote and in situ sensors with an emphasis in electro-optical sensing in the near ultraviolet to far infrared wavelengths—as well as cutting-edge cyber tools. The guidance council is made up of government and industry veterans that includes the former Director of the National Reconnaissance Office, former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, and former astronaut and Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force.

“Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to interact with the world-class women and men of SDL who are committed to the mission of their customers. Thus, it is a professional privilege and a personal pleasure to have been asked to serve on the SDL Guidance Council,” Cardillo said. “The name Space Dynamics Laboratory has long been synonymous with exceptional engineering and has earned a reputation of providing world-class sensor systems and supporting technologies to better secure our nation.”

With its headquarters in North Logan, Utah, SDL has offices in Albuquerque, NM; Bedford, MA; Dayton, OH; Huntsville, AL; Houston; Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. As one of 14 University Affiliated Research Centers, SDL serves as a trusted agent of the U.S. Government and a strategic Department of Defense research center. Last year, research projects awarded to SDL valued more than $100 million. SDL is growing and is currently hiring more than 60 engineers, technicians, and business professionals to add to its current workforce.

