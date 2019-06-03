Stem Holdings, Inc.'s Yerba Buena Brand Receives Multiple Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: STMH CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem") is pleased to announce one of the Company's cannabis cultivation brands, Yerba Buena, has received its third consecutive year of recognition at the 2019 Cultivation Classic, a science-focused cannabis and CBD competition. On May 18th, 2019, Yerba Buena took home both first and second place in the Supplemental Light Type 3 category (CBD dominant). Additionally, their flagship CBD cultivar, Blue Dragon Desert Frost, took the gold for the second straight year, with the cultivator’s first year winner, Corazon, taking runner up in this year's competition.



"It is an honor to work with these amazing cultivars and help bring them to those who need and enjoy them in the Oregon market," says Laura Day, Stem's Director of Operations. "These are exceptional genetics, and we are humbled by the opportunity to work with them, breed with them, and offer these plants' gifts to our community."

Since its inaugural year, Cultivation Classic has been nationally recognized as one of the most data-centric contests for craft cannabis. The competition requires Oregon cannabis entries to be produced with a regenerative approach, using no mineral salts or synthetic additives. The event, organized by scientists, also focuses on sharing valuable insights into the way the chemo-typic expression of these plants affects the expert judges through their rigorous data collection.

Yerba Buena was one of the first farms in Oregon to receive a recreational license and is one of the only cannabis farms in the country to hold both Clean Green™ and Certified Kind responsible agriculture credentials. Yerba Buena owns a 29-acre property in Hillsboro, Oregon on which it operates a state-of-the-art LED lighting and 9,000 square foot indoor cultivation canopy. At full production, the cultivation facility can produce 4,000 pounds of clean cannabis annually. Yerba Buena has also developed an advanced, in-house genetics program that has generated a cannabis seed stock collection of a few hundred strains. The brand has carved a niche within the CBD arena, recently entering into a breeding program with East Fork Cultivars, and has earned numerous industry awards, including Best Cannabis Farm in Portland two years running and Best CBD strain at the Cultivation Classic. Yerba Buena’s ability to execute large-scale cultivation operations, while maintaining a consistent, high-quality product, has garnered much media attention, most recently with an article in Willamette Week, found here .

ABOUT STEM HOLDINGS, INC.

As a vertically integrated cannabis company, Stem has positioned itself as a pioneer in the industry with its state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations. Stem owns cannabis facilities in Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon, and also participates in a research project in collaboration with Cornell University. Utilizing proprietary, sustainable cultivation techniques, Stem develops exceptional products that are safe and consist of lab-tested cannabis and CBD. Stem’s partner consumer brands are award-winning and nationally known, and include: cultivators, TJ's Gardens and Yerba Buena; retail brands, Stem and TJ's; infused product manufacturers, Cannavore and Supernatural Honey; and a CBD company, Dose-ology. Stem’s mission in supporting the health and happiness of people and the safety of our planet is evident through the Company's continued recognition for its community involvement, employee diversification and a top place to work in cannabis, dedication to environmental causes and outstanding leadership in the cannabis industry.

Media Contact:

Mauria Betts

Director of Branding and Public Relations

(971) 266-1908

mauria@stemholdings.co

Investor Relations:

John Mills

ICR, LLC

(646) 277-1254

john.mills@icrinc.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.