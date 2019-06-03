There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,747 in the last 365 days.

Neon Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTGN), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing neoantigen-based therapeutics, today announced that Hugh O’Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of Neon, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Neon Therapeutics’ website at ir.neontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Neon Therapeutics website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company and a leader in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies, dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens. Neon is using its neoantigen platform to develop both vaccine and T cell therapies, including NEO-PV-01, a clinical-stage neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of a subset of hormone receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.neontherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:
Paul Cox, Corporate Affairs and Strategy
pcox@neontherapeutics.com
617-337-4762

Media Contact:
Stephanie Simon, Ten Bridge Communications
stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-581-9333

