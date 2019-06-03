MarketWatch Releases Best New Ideas In Retirement  

The 2nd Installment of the “Best New Ideas” Franchise explores all the ways retirement is changing, including the new technology, and trends in health, fitness and housing

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWatch released the 2nd installment of its Best New Ideas franchise with Best New Ideas In Retirement on MarketWatch.com, and today as a supplement in the print edition of The Wall Street Journal.



/EIN News/ -- Best New Ideas In Retirement is an exploration of the most innovative thinking on retirement, from how Americans save for it, to how they spend it, to what it means for the millions of workers at every life stage. The coverage identifies new thinking already showing promise, including the impact of AI on aging, the new math of retirement and the psychological stumbling blocks to saving.

“MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas franchise explores the new thinking reshaping our financial lives – and no financial rite of passage inspires more hope – or dread – than retirement,” said Jeremy Olshan, editor in chief of MarketWatch. “The goal of The Best New Ideas in Retirement is to help readers navigate the rapidly changing landscape of life after work.”

"Best New Ideas In Retirement represents what Barron's Group and MarketWatch do best: To provide deeply reported analysis that is actionable," says Almar Latour, Publisher for Barron's Group and Executive Vice President at Dow Jones. "Many of our readers have a deep interest in retirement ideas and issues. Whether they are in their 20s and want to retire early or they are past 50 and in the midst of their retirement, they all are wondering how to best manage their money, how to best spend their time, and how to achieve their goals."

Under Barron's Group, MarketWatch has achieved a 45% growth in audience, since 2016. MarketWatch is the digital markets and news flagship site at Barron’s Group, alongside Barron’s, Financial News (UK) and Mansion Global.

“MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas In Retirement gives our readers an in-depth look into a topic that complements our lightning fast business, tech, and markets reporting," said Dan Shar, MarketWatch General Manager. “Offerings like our Best New Ideas franchise go beyond MarketWatch's daily coverage to highlight the most important trends in order to bring valuable insights to our readers."

Coverage highlights include:

Jonathan Burton writes that preparing mentally for retirement may be as important as preparing financially

may be as important as preparing financially Maria LaMagna dives into the much misunderstood and gaining-in-popularity retire-early movement

Ali Malito tackles new ideas that seek to combat potential losses in Social Security

MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas In Retirement also uncovers advancements in technology that could dramatically increase retirees’ quality of life.

To find out what the Best New Ideas In Retirement are click here .

