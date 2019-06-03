Digital Ally, Inc. to Present to NASCAR Official Partners in Detroit

Digital Ally to Present in the Partner Spotlight Portion of NASCAR’s Fuel for Business Council Meeting



Lenexa, KS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, is pleased to announce it will present to Official NASCAR Partners during NASCAR’s Fuel for Business Council® meeting in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, June 7, 2019. Stan Ross, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting.



“After very successful race sponsorships of the Digital Ally 250 and 400 at Kansas Speedway, we couldn’t be happier to present at the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council Meeting in Detroit,” stated Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “We are continuing to carry a lot of momentum in 2019 and we thank our partnership with NASCAR for this opportunity.”

NASCAR Fuel for Business Council, an award-winning business-to-business program, brings together an exclusive group of nearly 50 Official NASCAR Partners regularly throughout the year to construct customized deals that help address specific business needs. As a result of more than 1,000 “speed meeting” sessions during NASCAR Fuel for Business Council meetings since its inception in 2004, official partners have conducted more than $2 billion dollars in business deals with each other.

Official NASCAR Partners not only buy and sell products through the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council, but also learn from one another how to best benefit from their partnership with NASCAR.

As a preferred technology partner of NASCAR and Partner Spotlight presenter, Digital Ally will showcase its patented video recording products to the commercial industry, including a number of Fortune 500 companies. The presentation will specifically demonstrate how companies can dramatically improve the safety and security of their most valuable assets - their people.

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

