Lifeboat Signs Agreement to Distribute Garland Technology in North America

Agreement will augment Garland Technology's strong partner community within their channel program

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies and subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced today a new distribution agreement with Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions.

Lifeboat will sell Garland Technology's complete line of innovative TAPs including the EdgeSafe™: Bypass TAPs, XtraTAP™: All-in-1, and packet broker solutions including the PacketMAX™ and EdgeLens®, to enterprises, service providers, and government agencies within North America, enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility.

"Partnering with Lifeboat Distribution reflects Garland Technology's growth strategy and dedication to the channel," said Chris Bihary, CEO and Co-Founder, Garland Technology. "We chose to partner with Lifeboat because of their background working with data center technology, their focus on emerging technologies, and a commitment to customer service that matches Garland's."

"The addition of Garland Technology to our product portfolio will allow us to provide great value to our customers. We believe that they will be additive to several of our excellent security partners," commented Dale Foster, Executive Vice President of Lifeboat Distribution.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com .

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION



Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Lifeboat Distribution

Media Relations

media@lifeboatdistribution.com

Garland Technology

Mark Lennon

Marketing Director

mark.lennon@garlandtechnology.com

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



