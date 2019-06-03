/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, addresses 2019 hurricane season’s business continuity for ECM, focusing on practical steps for data protection.



According to The Weather Company, an IBM Business, a total of 14 named storms are expected this season, encompassing seven hurricanes, with three of them being major hurricanes. This is slightly above the 30-year average of 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

From a company’s operational data protection vantage point, disaster recovery and business continuity come clearly into focus. How much downtime can be afforded? How long will it survive without revenue generation? What marketplace impact will it face – will customers and prospects lose trust in its ability to deliver? What is the total cost to fully restore operations and cashflow to the operational areas impacted?

The insurance industry asserts that 30 percent of large companies have no business continuity plan. Encouragingly, most companies do have a measure of disaster recovery planning in place, though many don’t include information outside of their on-location and colocation servers. This at-risk data includes what’s stored in disparate systems, staff’s personal devices and everything existing in paper format (including on-location, remote working environments, warehouse storage). Often, it’s these sources that contain a company’s current operating information in project workflow process; chronicling what’s most critical to ongoing functionality.

A practical way to mitigate this risk is with enterprise content management (ECM). This system’s function in business continuity is to automate both paper and electronic file information capture from all sources, with digital image conversion of this documentation for secure storage. ECM integrates with ERP’s and line of business systems, closing the loop on thorough data collection and archival, real-time verification and validation of information across all business system databases. During disaster recovery, it provides an accessible hub for staff working from any location, enabling business continuity through secure information access from a familiar platform.

ECM also provides a daily operational benefit: as it continuously captures and validates data, it also provides interdepartmental process workflow automation and analytics. Its enterprise usage spans Accounts Payable, Order Processing, Finance, Purchasing, Sales Management, Customer Service, Human Resources, IT, Legal, Logistics/Distribution and other documentation-intensive areas of an organization.

For additional information on ECM for business continuity, as well as daily automated capture and workflow usage, contact IntelliChief.

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for Accounts Payable, Orders Processing, HCM and other interdepartmental usage. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief automates companies’ document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. www.intellichief.com.

