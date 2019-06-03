Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Bone Grafts and Substitutes -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Bone grafts are implantable materials that promote bone healing, bone formation, and osseous reconstruction due to its osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive properties. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure for replacing a missing or defected bone with a material (bone graft) from a patient’s own body, cadaver, animals, or a different person. Bone grafts are used in sports, trauma plastic, facial, and spinal surgery. Bone grafting finds its application in wound healing and complex fracture treatment, among others. Bone grafts can also be used to fill voids in case of absence of bones or help in provision of structural stability.

Increase in in incidence of bone & joint disorders, technological advancements in medical field, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, increase in demand for dental bone grafts drive the market grwoth. However, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related to bone grafting procedures hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in focus of key players towards R&D activities in bone grafts and its substitutes and upsurge in demand for orthopedic procedures among geriatric population are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

North America held the major share in 2015. The presence of a large number of regionally and globally prominent companies have kept this regional market at the forefront. This region is continuously witnessing a host of product innovations with the constant launch of novel therapeutics. The growing number of people who suffer from road accidents has fed to the demand for bone grafting procedures.

In 2018, the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bone Grafts and Substitutes development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

NuVasive

Zimmer-Biomet

SeaSpine

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Allografts

Bone Grafts Substitute

Cell-Based Matrices

Market segment by Application, split into

Spinal Fusion

Long Bone

Foot & Ankle

Craniomaxillofacial

Joint Reconstruction

Dental Bone Grafting

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bone Grafts and Substitutes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bone Grafts and Substitutes development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Allografts

1.4.3 Bone Grafts Substitute

1.4.4 Cell-Based Matrices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Spinal Fusion

1.5.3 Long Bone

1.5.4 Foot & Ankle

1.5.5 Craniomaxillofacial

1.5.6 Joint Reconstruction

1.5.7 Dental Bone Grafting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size

2.2 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction

12.1.4 Medtronic Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 Johnson & Johnson

12.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction

12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.3 Stryker

12.3.1 Stryker Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction

12.3.4 Stryker Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

12.4 NuVasive

12.4.1 NuVasive Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction

12.4.4 NuVasive Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NuVasive Recent Development

12.5 Zimmer-Biomet

12.5.1 Zimmer-Biomet Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction

12.5.4 Zimmer-Biomet Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Zimmer-Biomet Recent Development

12.6 SeaSpine

12.6.1 SeaSpine Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction

12.6.4 SeaSpine Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SeaSpine Recent Development

Continued...

