Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 3, 2019

Description

Bone grafts are implantable materials that promote bone healing, bone formation, and osseous reconstruction due to its osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive properties. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure for replacing a missing or defected bone with a material (bone graft) from a patient’s own body, cadaver, animals, or a different person. Bone grafts are used in sports, trauma plastic, facial, and spinal surgery. Bone grafting finds its application in wound healing and complex fracture treatment, among others. Bone grafts can also be used to fill voids in case of absence of bones or help in provision of structural stability.
Increase in in incidence of bone & joint disorders, technological advancements in medical field, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, increase in demand for dental bone grafts drive the market grwoth. However, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related to bone grafting procedures hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in focus of key players towards R&D activities in bone grafts and its substitutes and upsurge in demand for orthopedic procedures among geriatric population are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future. 

North America held the major share in 2015. The presence of a large number of regionally and globally prominent companies have kept this regional market at the forefront. This region is continuously witnessing a host of product innovations with the constant launch of novel therapeutics. The growing number of people who suffer from road accidents has fed to the demand for bone grafting procedures. 

In 2018, the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bone Grafts and Substitutes development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Medtronic 
Johnson & Johnson 
Stryker 
NuVasive 
Zimmer-Biomet 
SeaSpine 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Allografts 
Bone Grafts Substitute 
Cell-Based Matrices

Market segment by Application, split into 
Spinal Fusion 
Long Bone 
Foot & Ankle 
Craniomaxillofacial 
Joint Reconstruction 
Dental Bone Grafting

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Bone Grafts and Substitutes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Bone Grafts and Substitutes development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Allografts 
1.4.3 Bone Grafts Substitute 
1.4.4 Cell-Based Matrices 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Spinal Fusion 
1.5.3 Long Bone 
1.5.4 Foot & Ankle 
1.5.5 Craniomaxillofacial 
1.5.6 Joint Reconstruction 
1.5.7 Dental Bone Grafting 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size 
2.2 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Medtronic 
12.1.1 Medtronic Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction 
12.1.4 Medtronic Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development 
12.2 Johnson & Johnson 
12.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction 
12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development 
12.3 Stryker 
12.3.1 Stryker Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction 
12.3.4 Stryker Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Stryker Recent Development 
12.4 NuVasive 
12.4.1 NuVasive Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction 
12.4.4 NuVasive Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 NuVasive Recent Development 
12.5 Zimmer-Biomet 
12.5.1 Zimmer-Biomet Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction 
12.5.4 Zimmer-Biomet Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Zimmer-Biomet Recent Development 
12.6 SeaSpine 
12.6.1 SeaSpine Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Introduction 
12.6.4 SeaSpine Revenue in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 SeaSpine Recent Development

Continued...            

