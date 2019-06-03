Anvia Holdings Corporation Acquires Majority Stake of AGE Legal Group, an Australian Legal and Compliance Practice.

Ridgefield Park, NJ, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anvia Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: ANVV) (the "Company" or "Anvia Holdings") today announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% majority stake of the issued and outstanding shares of AGE Legal Pty Ltd and Legal Management Services Pty Ltd, an Australian legal and compliance practice service based in Queensland.



Under the agreement Anvia Holdings through its fully owned subsidiary Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd has acquired 51% of AGE Legal and Legal Management Services’ outstanding shares for AUD 500,000 about USD 348,000, where the shareholders of AGE Legal and Legal Management Services shall be paid in shares of Anvia Holdings based on closing price on 31 May 2019.

Adrian Edwards, CEO of AGE Legal, said “We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with Anvia and are excited about the additional resources and capabilities that this gives us to grow our operations and capacity internationally, of specific interest, is the expansion into markets that have collectively been identified.”

Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd CEO, James Kennett, said, “adding AGE Legal and Compliance to our professional services portfolio is not just adding additional revenues to the group, it will strengthen the compliance and internal controls of the group.”

About AGE Legal Pty Ltd and Legal Compliance Management Pty Ltd

AGE Legal Pty Ltd and Legal Compliance Management Pty Ltd is an Australian group founded by Adrian G. Edwards, a distinguished legal professional admitted to the Australian and South African Bars.

The group specialises in securities and corporate law matters helping funds and public companies comply with legal and regulatory requirements. The group has 4 full time lawyers and 2 support staff and a number of international associations.

About Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd

Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd is fully owned subsidiary of Anvia Holdings Corporation trading on OTCQB -ANVV. The company has acquired a number of vocational colleges, owns proprietary software and mobile application technologies for consumer and corporate markets, and owns a data centre in support of its IT operations.

About Anvia Holdings Corporation

Anvia Holdings Corporation is a global technology and education service company. The company is established with the mission to make potential growth accessible and sustainable. Anvia Holdings Corporation trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ANVV.

For further information, please visit www.anviaholdings.com

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Anvia Holdings Corporation

Contact: support@anviaholdings.com

Phone: 323 713 3244

/EIN News/ --

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.