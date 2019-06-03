E-discovery and Information Governance Expert Rena Verma Joins FTI Consulting

Twenty-Year Veteran to Leverage Extensive Legal Industry Experience, Ranging from Pharma Litigation to Mergers and Acquisitions and E-Discovery Managed Services

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of Rena Verma, an expert in e-discovery, information governance and legal operations, as a Senior Managing Director in the Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice within the Technology segment. Ms. Verma will be based in New York and will support growth for current and new data governance solutions.



“The wide range of information governance challenges — from data privacy to post-merger data segregation and remediation — require a specialized skillset that includes legal and technical acumen as well as strategic thinking,” said Jake Frazier, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice at FTI Consulting. “Rena has this skillset as well as deep experience advising companies on how to operationalize and streamline their discovery and data governance practices. She will bring significant value to our clients, and we are extremely pleased she has joined our practice.”

Ms. Verma has nearly 20 years of experience advising Fortune 500 legal departments and law firms in information governance, electronic discovery, legal technology and legal operations. Her clients include some of the largest pharmaceutical, banking, insurance, transportation and technology companies. In addition, Ms. Verma has led legal integration projects involving mergers, acquisitions and divestitures requiring merging and separation of business information systems and processes, organizational design work as well as implementation of legal hold solutions. Prior to joining FTI Technology, she served in leadership positions with Consilio and the Huron Consulting Group.

“Every day, our clients face new challenges and rely on our global team of experts to help meet these needs in an efficient and defensible manner,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “We continue to invest in our group’s global growth and subject-matter expertise to remain the premier provider at the intersection of data and legal and regulatory risk. Rena’s addition to FTI Technology is a reflection of this investment and of the caliber of professionals on the team.”

FTI Technology’s IGP&S practice focuses on providing consulting services that are flexible and can range from a single short-term project to a complete transformational service with ongoing monitoring. The offerings address key corporate data challenges with safety and defensibility by mining, storing, migrating and disposing of corporate data, as well as designing and implementing defensible e-discovery and information governance policies that are cost-effective and do not disrupt business operations. FTI Technology has been recognized as a leader in information governance software and services across the legal industry, including acknowledgement from the National Law Journal, Corporate Counsel and Computer Technology Review.

“FTI Technology’s IGP&S team has built a strong reputation in the industry for delivering practical solutions to help companies reduce risk,” Ms. Verma said. “I’m excited to help grow the practice and lend my experience assisting companies in pharma, financial services and other industries address complex discovery and data governance issues.”

For more information, visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.



FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Kate Holmes

+1.206.373.6521

kate.holmes@fticonsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.