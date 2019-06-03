Myriad Genetics Announces New Results from Two Large Studies of Its myRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test at American Society of Clinical Oncology

SALT LAKE CITY, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, announced today that results from two studies of the myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer test will be featured today in presentations at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

/EIN News/ -- The key findings were that women with post-menopausal breast cancer had a high rate of inherited mutations in a range of cancer causing genes, and that overall this mutation rate did not diminish with age. In a separate study, panel testing did not appear to result in over-use of preventative surgery. The findings will be presented by research collaborators from Stanford University Cancer Institute and the University of Southern California (USC) Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.



“We thank our research partners for their outstanding collaboration, and are excited to share new information that advances the field of personalized medicine for people with or at risk for breast cancer,” said Johnathan Lancaster, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetics, Inc. “As scientific evidence continues to mount, we have entered an era when all women diagnosed with breast cancer should be considered for genetic testing.”



Summaries of the studies appear below and abstracts are available at https://abstracts.asco.org . Please visit Myriad Genetics at booth #5087 to learn more about our leading portfolio of personalized medicine products. Follow Myriad on Twitter via @myriadgenetics and keep up to date with ASCO meeting news and updates by using the hashtag #ASCO19.

myRisk Hereditary Cancer Poster Presentations

Title: Prevalence and penetrance of inherited pathogenic variants in breast cancer susceptibility genes in the Women’s Health Initiative.

Presenter: Allison Kurian, M.D., Stanford University Cancer Institute.

Date: Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Location: Poster 1513



This Women’s Health Initiative ancillary study (AS508) used the myRisk Hereditary Cancer test to evaluate the prevalence and penetrance of pathogenic variants across 28 genes in 2,195 post-menopausal women with breast cancer compared to 2,322 post-menopausal women without breast cancer. The study demonstrated that approximately seven percent of patients with breast cancer tested positive for a pathogenic variant. Importantly, these mutations were in genes of high penetrance (BRCA1/2, OR = 5; BARD1, OR=10; PALB2, OR=6; other breast cancer genes, OR=2), and the mutation rate in non-BRCA1/2 genes did not diminish with age.



“Approximately 80 percent of breast cancers occur in postmenopausal women, and this study shows that many of these women carry harmful mutations in high penetrance breast cancer genes,” said Dr. Lancaster. “These findings reinforce the importance of expanded access to broader genetic testing for women with breast cancer.”

Title: Preventive surgery after multiplex genetic panel testing.

Presenter: Gregory Idos, M.D., USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Date: Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Location: Poster 1525.

This study evaluated surgery utilization in a prospective, multi-institutional cohort of 1,537 women who received multiplex genetic panel testing with the myRisk Hereditary Cancer test. Overall, 12.9 percent of patients reported surgery after testing. Preventive surgery utilization was statistically significantly higher among patients who tested positive for a pathogenic mutation compared to those testing negative or with a VUS (p<0.001). Preventive surgery was very low among patients testing negative or VUS who had no personal history of cancer.



“This study found that patients with a clinically-actionable genetic mutation and/or personal history of cancer were most likely to receive surgery, while those with a VUS or negative result and no cancer history were least likely to undergo surgery,” said Dr. Lancaster. “Importantly, this study demonstrates that surgery was not over-utilized following genetic panel testing.”

About Myriad myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer

The Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses an extensive number of sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms to evaluate 35 clinically significant genes associated with eight hereditary cancer sites including: breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate and gastric cancers and melanoma.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.



Media Contact: Ron Rogers Investor Contact: Scott Gleason (908) 285-0248 (801) 584-1143 rrogers@myriad.com ﻿sgleason@myriad.com



