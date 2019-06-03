Enochian BioSciences Inventor Named to Two Important Scientific Committees

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENOB), a biotechnology company developing potentially curative and preventative genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy platforms to transform the lives of persons living with HIV and cancer patients, welcomes the appointment of its inventor, Dr. Serhat Gumrucku, as a member of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy’s (ASGCT) Cancer Gene and Cell Therapy Committee and the Infectious Diseases and Vaccines Committee, in “recognition of his leadership in the field.”

A link to each of the Committees can be found on the ASGCT’s website:

http://asgct.execinc.com/scriptcontent/asp/cmte/view.asp?type=COMMITTEE/CANCER

and;

http://asgct.execinc.com/scriptcontent/asp/cmte/view.asp?type=COMMITTEE/INFECTIOUS

About Enochian

Enochian Biosciences is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company committed to using its genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies to prevent or potentially cure HIV and to potentially provide life-long cancer remission of some of the deadliest cancers. We do this by genetically modifying, or re-engineering, different types of cells, depending on the therapeutic area, and then injecting or reinfusing the re-engineered cells back into the patient to provide treatment. Enochian’s lead candidate ENOB-HV-01 (pre-IND) is a treatment for HIV/AIDS. Enochian has developed ENOB-HV-11 and ENOB-HV-12 that will utilize a novel cellular- and immunotherapy approach to potentially provide for a preventative vaccine and a therapeutic vaccine, respectively. Enochian is developing an innovative therapeutic vaccination platform that could potentially be used to induce life-long remissions from some of the deadliest solid tumors. The Company plans to initially target pancreatic cancer, triple negative breast cancer, glioblastoma, and renal cell carcinoma. The platform may also allow for non-specific immune enhancement that could have impact against a broad array of solid tumors. As with HIV, this approach would potentially allow for outpatient therapy without ablating or significantly impairing the patient’s immune system, as many current approaches require.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes, plans” “expects” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in Enochian’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Enochian undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

