Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

CRANBURY, N.J., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced upcoming presentations at the following scientific and investor conferences in June.



Upcoming Scientific Conference:

Michael C. Diem, MD, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, will present at the 2019 BIO International Convention in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Upcoming Investor Conferences:

Daphne Quimi, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference and Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference presentations can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations , and will be archived for 90 days.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com , and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investors/Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Sara Pellegrino, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

spellegrino@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5044

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Marco Winkler

mwinkler@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-2798

