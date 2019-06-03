Goodfood’s Active Subscribers Count Reaches 189,000 an Increase of 149% Year-Over-Year

MONTREAL, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading home meal solutions company in Canada, announced today it has reached 189,000 active subscribers with the addition of 30,000 net new active subscribers in the third quarter ended May 31, 2019. This represents an increase of 100,000 subscribers since the beginning of the fiscal year 2019, more than doubling its subscriber base in nine months only.



“We are very pleased to have sustained the strong momentum achieved in the first half of the year considering the third quarter is typically the start of a slower period. This growth was propelled by ongoing strong demand in Western Canada, continuous growth in Eastern Canada as well as the success of new meal plans such as Clean15 and Easy Prep,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “In addition, while we enter the fourth quarter, typically the slowest period of the year, impacted by summer vacations, recent introductions of additional meal solutions such as smoothies and our value meal kit option, Yumm.ca, will contribute to increase subscriber engagement and expand our target market.”

About Goodfood

Goodfood is a leading home meal solutions company in Canada, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, and a second production facility in Calgary, Alberta. Goodfood had 189,000 active subscribers as of May 31, 2019. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors Media Philippe Adam, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Boucher, Vice President (855) 515-5191 (514) 731-0000 IR@makegoodfood.ca pierre@maisonbrison.com

