Getty Images and APO Group announce strategic partnership in Africa and the Middle East
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/X90H0ZIkqaI
Getty Images (www.GettyImages.com), a world leader in visual communications, and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), a leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service, have announced a wide-reaching collaboration to promote integrated text, photo and video solutions to organizations operating across Africa and the Middle East.
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X90H0ZIkqaI&feature=youtu.be
Read the full press release: http://bit.ly/GettyandAPODistributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.