Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market 2019: Global Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Laboratory Equipment and Disposables development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agilent Technologies
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bruker
Danaher
Fujifilm Irvine Scientific
PerkinElmer
Sartorius
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Waters
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
A&T Corporation
IBM Merge Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Equipment
Disposables
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Pharmaceutical
Petroleum & Chemical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Laboratory Equipment and Disposables development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Equipment
1.4.3 Disposables
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food & Pharmaceutical
1.5.3 Petroleum & Chemical
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Size
2.2 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Agilent Technologies
12.1.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.1.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
12.3 Bruker
12.3.1 Bruker Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.3.4 Bruker Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bruker Recent Development
12.4 Danaher
12.4.1 Danaher Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.4.4 Danaher Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.5 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific
12.5.1 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.5.4 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Recent Development
12.6 PerkinElmer
12.6.1 PerkinElmer Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.6.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development
12.7 Sartorius
12.7.1 Sartorius Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.7.4 Sartorius Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sartorius Recent Development
12.8 Shimadzu
12.8.1 Shimadzu Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.8.4 Shimadzu Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Shimadzu Recent Development
12.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.9.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
12.10 Waters
12.10.1 Waters Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Introduction
12.10.4 Waters Revenue in Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Waters Recent Development
12.11 Siemens Healthineers
12.12 Sysmex Corporation
12.13 A&T Corporation
12.14 IBM Merge Healthcare
Continued...
