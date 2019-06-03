Emergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year HHS Contract Valued at Approximately $535 Million to Deliver Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (VIGIV) in Support of Smallpox Preparedness

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced a contract award by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) valued at approximately $535 million over 10 years for the continued supply of Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (VIGIV) into the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) in support of smallpox preparedness.



/EIN News/ -- “Emergent is pleased to continue its successful track record of being a solutions provider to governments to help address serious public health threats such as smallpox,” said Robert G. Kramer Sr., president and chief executive officer of Emergent BioSolutions. “VIGIV is the only product licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of complications due to smallpox vaccination. We look forward to delivering on this long-term $535 million contract to supply VIGIV, which, together with our ACAM2000®, (Smallpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) smallpox vaccine, are integral to the government’s overall preparedness and response strategy to have a sustainable and sufficient supply of medical countermeasures in the SNS to protect the U.S. population against the threat of smallpox.”

The contract consists of a one-year base period of performance valued at $23 million and nine option years that, when exercised, would bring the total contract value to approximately $535 million. The scope of work under the contract includes the collection of plasma, manufacturing, and delivery of finished drug product. During year one, Emergent will use plasma provided by the U.S. government to manufacture VIGIV doses, while all subsequent years will involve Emergent-led plasma collection and production efforts resulting in higher annual revenue potential. VIGIV is the only therapeutic licensed by the FDA for the treatment of complications due to smallpox vaccination and has been stockpiled at a ratio of one dose of VIGIV per 10,000 doses of first or second generation smallpox vaccine (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/pdf/rr/rr6402.pdf). This multi-year contract follows the conclusion of a one-year, $26 million procurement contract signed with the U.S. government in February 2018.

“Through this 10-year contract with HHS, Emergent is honored to continue its long-term partnership with the U.S. government, whose support of the VIGIV program reflects its commitment to protect the population against serious public health threats,” said Dr. Laura Saward, senior vice president and antibody therapeutics business unit head at Emergent. “The VIGIV product has been a critical component of the government's preparedness strategy, dating back to 2002 when it was first procured for inclusion in the stockpile.”

The VIGIV product was developed on Emergent's hyperimmune platform, on which several marketed antibody therapeutics have been licensed, including Emergent's Anthrasil® [Anthrax Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)]. VIGIV was licensed in the U.S. by FDA in 2005 and in Canada by Health Canada in 2007.

Contract 75A50119C00037 for the advancement of the VIGIV program is funded by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

