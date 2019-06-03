Nash Global Trade Services to Lead a Workshop on Defence and Dual-Use Export Controls of Asia Pacific Countries

14th Annual Defence Exports

SMi Reports: Mr Jay P Nash, Founder & Principle, Nash Global Trade Services to lead a workshop after the Defence Exports conference in Amsterdam this September

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th Annual Defence Exports conference, taking place on 25th – 26th September in Amsterdam, will also be hosting four half-day workshops. SMi are thrilled to present the latest workshop in the Defence Exports series: Workshop D , “Defence and Dual-Use Export Controls of Asia Pacific Countries”, taking place on Friday 27th September, will give attendees the information and tools needed to help establish and/or enhance their Asia Pacific (APAC) export compliance program.The workshop will provide practical insights into how strategic trade controls are implemented in those countries and actionable recommendations on how organisations can respond without disrupting business flow.All workshop participants will come away with an outline for a strategic on how to strengthen their APAC export control compliance whether they are just getting started or looking to upgrade a compliance program already in place.The event brochure, with the full workshop agendas, is now available to download at www.defence-exports.com/ein “Defence and Dual-Use Export Controls of Asia Pacific Countries” hosted by Mr Jay P Nash, Principle, Nash Global Trade Services on Friday 27th SeptemberSession 1 – APAC Export Control Overview and Update – Part 1: Japan, Korea and India• Summary of the scope of export controls in each country/system, including composition of national control lists and extend of controlled transactions• Comparisons to export controls in the U.S. and EU• Brief review of export licensing processes• Case studies of each country’s export controls in practiceSession 2 - APAC Export Control Overview and Update – Part 2: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines• Summary of the scope of export controls in each country/system, including composition of national control lists and extent of controlled transactions• Comparisons to export controls in the U.S. and EU• Brief review of export licensing processes• Case studies of each country’s export controls in practiceSession 3 – Putting It into Practice: Developing/Enhancing Your APAC Export Compliance Program(s)• Assessing and pinpointing your potential APAC export control compliance risks• Classifying your products and technologies in accordance with APAC export control systems• Tips for tailoring existing compliance programs to meet local APAC requirements• Resources available to help you achieve your APAC export compliance goalsThe Defence Exports conference series also comprises of two pre-conference workshops and one other post-conference workshop:Workshop A on Tuesday 24th September: Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing: How to Police Your U.S. Suppliers, hosted by Gary Global Legal Services and BAE SystemsWorkshop B on Tuesday 24th September: Managing Export compliance with U.S. suppliers: Essential knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All’s, hosted by the Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and SecurityWorkshop C on Friday 27th September: The Identification and Management of Export Controlled Technical Information within the UK Ministry of Defence, hosted by the UK Ministry of DefenceThere is an early bird saving of £200 available for conference bookings, when booked by Friday 28th June. Register online at www.defence-exports.com/ein Defence Exports ConferenceWorkshops: 24th and 27th September 2019Conference: 25th – 26th September 2019Amsterdam, NetherlandsSponsored by OCR and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



