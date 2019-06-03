Thunder Energies’ (TNRG) Chief Scientist Speaking At International Conference in Dubai

/EIN News/ -- TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC:TNRG), announced today that its Founder and Chief Scientist, Sir Ruggero M. Santilli (zhttp://www.i-b-r.org/Dr-R-M-Santilli-Bio-1-10-18.pdf), has been invited to deliver a plenary talk at the international conference on Condensed Matter Physics to be held in Dubai, UAE, on October 7-9, 2019 ( https://scientificfederation.com/icecmp-2019/speakers.php ).



Dr. Santilli states: "I am pleased to see that our new HyperCombustion for the complete combustion of fossil fuels has attracted interest in the United Arab Emirates. The invitation originated from the fact that our HyperCombustion appears to confirm Einstein's historical view that 'quantum mechanics is not a 'complete theory.' In fact, all energy releasing processes are irreversible over time, while quantum mechanics can only represent reversible systems, such as atoms and crystals." (see the international release: ( https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/einsteins-objections-to-quantum-mechanics-get-industrial-confirmation-in-new-energies-300856780.html )."



“The invitation allows me to present studies I initiated at Harvard University in the 1980’s under U.S. Department of Energy support on the irreversible 'completion' of quantum mechanics and its application to new clean energies. The lack of 'completion' of quantum mechanics is, by far, Einstein's most important prediction since it affects all sciences. Besides the application to new clean energies, I will outline the implications for condensed matter physics and other fields."

ABOUT THUNDER ENERGIES: Thunder Energies has been founded for the industrial development of three cutting edge new technologies in the respective division of nuclear equipment, combustion equipment and optical equipment ( http://www.thunder-energies.com ).

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

pknopick@eandecommuniwww.cations.com

940.262.3584



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.