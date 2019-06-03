New Book Helps Students Climb Out of Student Debt

Successful Dentist Business Owner Has Practical Advice with a New Bestselling Book

This spring, as hundreds of thousands are graduating college, they are starting their journey into the real world. However, many will be carrying with them a mountain of debt. In fact, the latest stats show one in four Americans have college debt.

For most, it’s an uphill battle to climb out of this debt and find success. This is especially true for those in the healthcare and healthcare specialty space, because their schooling doesn’t typically cover business skills.



That’s where The Dentist Who Gets It: The No-BS Blueprint for Success comes in. The Dentist Who Gets It offers straightforward, practical business advice from a seemingly unlikely source—a dentist, Steven Hymovitch (aka, “Dr. H”)—and an Amazon bestseller for the dental office practice category.

Why would aspiring entrepreneurs—even those not in healthcare—want business advice from a dentist? Because Dr. H was able to ascend from humble beginnings to build one of the country’s largest dental empires, opening over twenty offices and selling some for a healthy profit. Dr. H is also an executive coach and co-founder of the The Scottsdale Leadership & Coaching Center.

In Dr. H’s book, readers will find tips on:





building and selling a business, and pitfalls to avoid, with a step-by-step guide.

marrying the head and the heart to become a great leader.

learning the importance of emotional intelligence in business and in life.





Dr. H’s practical advice helps students, particularly dental students, combine business savvy with the professional skills they learned in school to begin climbing out of debt. For example, according to the The American Dental Association, graduating seniors in public and private schools have an average debt level of $287,331. In 1996, that same level was recorded at $84,247.*



This data and reality is personal for Dr. Brian Nguyen, who graduated from Mid-Western University College of Dental Medicine in Glendale, Arizona, in 2017, with a $500,000 college debt. Brian met Dr. H as a new graduate and asked him for guidance. Dr. H’s advice to Brian was to look at student loan debt as an investment, not as debt—and to learn from others who have been through it.

Dr. H helped Brian procure an associate position in another practice, where he is still working today. This spring, Dr. Nguyen spent some time reading Dr. H’s book, The Dentist Who Gets It, and reflects: “This book really resonated for me. It put into writing so many of the wonderful personal conversations I had with Dr. H. With his wisdom, I am looking at my debt with a fresh perspective and not as an albatross. I have enthusiastically shared this resource with my classmates and colleagues.”

The Dentist Who Gets It has received other rave reviews:

“The Dentist Who Gets It does not read like an ‘academic textbook’; it is truly engaging on a personal level, while at the same time offering a rigorous lesson for success. It should be required reading for every dentist aspiring to make a difference for patients, and in their own personal career.”

—Christopher A. Lipinski, Associate Facility Medical Director,

Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Heart Hospital

“The Dentist Who Gets It provides an essential tool kit that gives the practitioner a roadmap to a successful practice that elevates it above those of his/her peers. Hymovitch’s book is written from a dental perspective but the ‘takeaways’ are universal and equally usable to guarantee an outstanding practice for the allopathic, osteopathic, naturopathic, or chiropractic physician.”

—John Marshall, MD, Phoenix Magazine Top Doc

“This book should be a bible for every leader aspiring for innovation. Understand and practice the principles in this book and it will substantially increase your chances of winning through innovation.”

—Nathan Laufer, Medical Director,

Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona

“The Dentist Who Gets It is full of takeaways and nuggets of wisdom that any health professional can use right away.”

—Steve Brierley, President and Chief Experience Guy

at Real Leader Development

Find more info about Steve here and access his press kit here.

About Steven Hymovitch

Dr. Steven Hymovitch (aka "Dr H") is “the dentist who GETS it”—“it” being the business side of dentistry. A serial entrepreneur, Dr. H grew his Tucson- and Phoenix-based practices into more than twenty offices, making it the largest endodontic/oral surgery practice in the southwestern United States. He has sold two of his practices to private-equity backed corporations, affording him unique “insider’s knowledge” of this side of business. As co-founder of The Scottsdale Leadership & Coaching Center, Dr. H is a certified executive coach who enjoys helping fellow business owners in the U.S. and Canada scale their businesses to help more people and build their balance sheets. Dr. H earned his MBA from Arizona State University, DDS from McGill University, and a root canal specialty degree from Tufts University. His book, The Dentist Who Gets It: The No-BS Blueprint for Success, was released in spring 2019.

*Source: American Dental Association, Survey of Dental School Seniors, 2017 Graduating Class. Education debt is the sum of undergraduate and dental school debt of only those respondents who have debt.

