UAE participates in swearing-in ceremony of Nigeria's President

The UAE has taken part in the swearing-in ceremony of Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, which took place in the capital Abuja with an international and local presence.

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria Fahad Mohammed Obaid Al Tafaq represented the UAE at the ceremony.

Al Tafaq conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Nigerian President and their wishes to Nigeria for more progress and prosperity.

The Nigerian President and Vice President, in turn, reciprocated their greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and their wishes for further development to the UAE.



