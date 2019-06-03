Arrayit Corporation Signs In-Network Allergy Testing Services Agreement with a Major California-Based Health Benefits Company

Sunnyvale, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, has entered into an in-network healthcare provider agreement with a major health benefits company headquartered in California. Arrayit’s innovative finger-stick allergy testing services are being used by this innovative healthcare leader to improve testing for allergy and asthma patients in a massive statewide health maintenance organization (HMO), preferred provider organization (PPO), accountable care organization (ACO), hospital, clinic and physician network. With a focus on technological innovation and greater healthcare accessibility, and annual revenues topping $20,000,000,000 ($20 billion), Arrayit foresees significant synergies as an in-network provider to the more than 4,000,000 (4 million) Californians covered by individual, family, employer and Medicare health plans.

Arrayit recently completed an allergy testing pilot program for a top retail chain, established a nationwide network of 1,700 allergy sales professionals, met with top officials at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding approval of a major product line, fulfilled an FDA clinical instrumentation contract, received approval for in-store promotions by a major retailer, announced allergy testing partnerships with major allergy therapeutics providers, received approval for direct Medicare billing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, launched the Patient Data Solutions allergy portal for doctors and clinics, celebrated 25 years of company operations, announced an allergy testing services agreement with a major health and wellness provider, provided a letter to shareholders from the company’s Chief Executive Officer, aced four consecutive rounds of proficiency testing, received endorsement by First Pediatrics Medical Group, doubled the number of clinics in its nationwide network to more than 400, announced in-network allergy testing services contracting with a top five commercial health benefits company, doubled its weekly billing guidance, appointed an Apple enterprise healthcare partner to accelerate revenues and earnings growth, expanded allergy testing services evaluation with a major retail pharmacy chain, grew its allergy testing healthcare network to 700 clinics, retained a top credentialing company to accelerate commercial and government payor reimbursement and aced a fifth consecutive round of proficiency testing with a top proficiency testing leader. The company anticipates significant revenues and earnings for fiscal year 2019 (FY2019) as an in-network healthcare provider in California.

CEO Rene Schena states, “We are pleased to announce the signing of an in-network healthcare agreement with a high-profile progressive health benefits leader that is a household name in California. This new partnership allows us to immediately offer additional health and wellness allergy testing services on a physician-ordered basis with a market share that equates to millions of Californians.”

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve human health and wellness. Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect", "believe", “would". Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's public filings.

Public Relations Arrayit Corporation Tel: 408-744-1331 Email: arrayit@arrayit.com Web: www.arrayit.com

