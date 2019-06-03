Registration is Live for the Inaugural Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference 2019

Respiratory PR1

SMi Reports: Registration is now open for the Inaugural Respiratory Drug Delivery conference taking place in London on 13th-14th November 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi are pleased to announce that registration is now live for the inaugural Respiratory Drug Delivery conference, part of the newly branded Asthma and COPD series, which will be held in London on 13th – 14th November 2019.Opportunities for drug development has effectively resulted in the global pulmonary and respiratory drug delivery market expecting to reach 64 billion USD (6.7% CAGR) by 2025. However, the unmet medical needs of respiratory disease sufferers remain.SMi aim to bring together clinical researchers, respiratory drug manufacturers and solution providers to discuss the current research and developments in providing appropriate long-term treatments that adhere to patient’s needs, analysing the success of digital media devices and connective health technology in aiding the diagnosis of severe asthma and COPD. This year will also investigate the developing issues surrounding pulmonary and nasal combination product design.Featured highlights for this year’s conference include:1. Assessing how to transform disease management through drug combinations, devices and inhaled biologic treatments2. Evaluating respiratory device design development and novel technologies such as nanoparticle-based drug delivery3. Exploring digital connective inhalation to improve patient centricity4. Reviewing the challenges around the pricing and reimbursement of respiratory drug productsMore information can be found on the event website www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr1 Respiratory Drug Delivery 2019 confirmed speakers include:• Orla Ni Ogain, Pharmaceutical Assessor, MHRA• Frank Thielman, Global Program Associate, Director, Novartis• Jorge Bernardino de la Serna, Senior Lecturer, Inhalation Toxicology & Pharmacology, Imperial College LondonRegistration is now open and an early bird saving of £300 is available for bookings made before 28th June. Register online at www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr1 Respiratory Drug Delivery13th – 14th November 2019Holiday Inn, Kensington Forum, London, UKFor delegate enquiries please contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 207 827 6148 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



