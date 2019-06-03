ForgeRock Continues Identity Live World Tour - Adds London Dates: October 8 and 9

Leading Identity and Access Management Gathering Unites Business and IT Leaders and Practitioners; Day Two UnSummit for Identity Professionals

LONDON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced dates for the remaining 2019 Identity Live Summits. The company added show dates for Central London - October 8 and 9. To register or to view the agenda, please visit the Identity Live website .



/EIN News/ -- Identity Live brings together hundreds of business leaders and identity management professionals to discuss and advance winning strategies to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The first day features ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch along with the product leadership team for a look at the trends and market drivers in customer experience, security and identity, and an extensive look at the ForgeRock roadmap. Day two of Identity Live is the UnSummit, a day for identity and IT professionals to have technical deep dives and birds-of-a-feather sessions with other attendees and ForgeRock developers.

ForgeRock’s Summit locations include:

Berlin, June 6 and 7

Sydney, August 13 and 14

London, October 8 and 9

Sophie Lawson, ForgeRock’s vice president of field marketing, said, “ForgeRock is thrilled to bring our Identity Live events directly to our thriving community of business leaders and identity professionals with an agenda optimized for success. The days are packed with customer presentations, product insights and networking opportunities for attendees to make informed decisions on their Identity investments. We’re also fortunate to have many members of the Trust Network participate, so customers can learn directly from our partner ecosystem on how to maximize value with ForgeRock.”

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® is the Digital Identity Management company transforming the way organizations build trust and interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the Internet-of-Things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:



