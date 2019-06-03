Letters From Bosphorus Adds Kitchen Linen Sets To Its Range Of Sustainable Products

online organic sheets store place mat set kitchen linen sets

Letters for Bosphorus expands its range of organic products with kitchen linens

ORLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With modernization reaching its advanced phases, humans are becoming more demanding. The ever-increasing needs have led to a strain on natural resources, the adverse effects of which are quite evident. Taking a pledge to contribute its share in protecting the environment from human tyranny, Letters From Bosphorus’s range of sustainable products is aimed at creating a difference.Environmentalists have been pointing out to the need to take urgent action to protect our natural resources, the absence of which will cost the entire humanity soon. For instance, houses are full of so many items that are emblems of exploiting nature. Whether it is a chemically produced bed sheet or chemically treated bathrobe, humans are not only harming the environment but their self.Needs will remain and so with the wish to improve lifestyle. Organic products have come out to be a viable solution to this problem. They not only cut down the exploitation on the environment but are safe, unlike their artificial counterparts that pose a major risk to the health in the long run. People realize the importance of incorporating more and more organic products like kitchen linen sets to meet their day to day needs.Brands are responding to the increasing demand by adding organic products to their existing line of products. However, there are only a few who do justice to the tag ‘organic’. Some use it merely as a sales gimmick. Letter From Bosphorus is one such brand whose products are specimens of usefulness, style, and elegance.“At Letters of Bosphorous, we are bent on creating a safer and cleaner design industry with one step at a time. Our philosophy is to revive these long-lost parts of daily life: the handcrafts. Our new range of kitchen linen sets will help women to relish meals without worrying about the mess and win everyone’s praises.”, said Asli Musso, founder.Letters From Bosphorus is a proud eCommerce retailer of a range of organic home décor products. Their products include everything that is needed to keep your home clean and add a touch of sophistication. Whether it is their placemat sets , bathrobes or kitchen sets, they are creating a mark in the design industry with their utility products and love for the environment.Sevim Ulku MussoLetters from BosphorusEmail us at info@lettersfb.comOr visit us on Facebook



