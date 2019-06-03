ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Advocacy for the Center, Parents, Children and Staff

/EIN News/ -- Duluth, GA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI963: Advocacy for the Center, Parents, Children and Staff as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users June 1-30, 2019.



In the early childhood education industry, advocacy means supporting and campaigning for issues that will improve the lives of young children and their families. Such issues can include improving access to preschool for low income families, improving special needs services, preventing child abuse and neglect, promoting toy safety, increasing access to healthcare, or a host of other essential issues. According to many educators, including members of one of the best known children’s advocacy groups in the United States—The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC)—all early childhood educators and caretakers should accept advocacy as a part of the job.



Much of the growth in the early childhood industry is a direct result of advocates. Major legislation, including the formation of Head Start, was advanced for the purpose of improving children’s lives. Such legislation never would have passed without the work of advocates at all levels, from the researchers who proved the importance of quality early childhood programs to the organizational contributors who rolled up their sleeves to stuff countless envelopes and make countless phone calls, to the leaders who kept everyone focused on the ultimate goal.



As a result of advocacy over the past couple of decades, the importance for early childhood education has moved from an idea on the fringes to a mainstream movement. Today, early childhood education is a standard part of many public school systems. As a result, there is demand for higher professional standards. No longer is child care considered “babysitting.” Rather, in most states, caregivers are required to be trained and able to demonstrate basic knowledge of early childhood development and “best practices.”



This course examines the many reasons educators should advocate for their center, parents, children and staff and effective ways of doing so. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to define the role of an early childhood advocate; the steps required for successful advocacy and list the requirements to organize a successful advocacy campaign.



“Through various forms of advocacy, early childhood professionals help ensure that a society is always working to improve the lives of children," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Effective advocacy can make a tremendous impact on the lives of children, as well as teachers, families, and society as a whole.”



CCEI963: Advocacy for the Center, Parents, Children and Staff is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.



For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST



ChildCare Education Institute, LLC



ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu

