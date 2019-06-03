Platinum Equity Completes Acquisition of Spanish Seafood Provider Iberconsa From Portobello Capital

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Equity today announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Grupo Ibérica de Congelados, S.A. (“Iberconsa”) from Portobello Capital and affiliates of the company’s founding families. Portobello Capital and members of the Iberconsa management team are co-investing, alongside Platinum Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Headquartered in Vigo, Spain, Iberconsa is a global provider of frozen seafood products, including hake, Argentine red shrimp and squid. The company is vertically integrated across the full value chain, including wild catch, processing, commercialization and distribution.

Iberconsa maintains an owned fleet of 45 vessels, five processing plants and four cold storage distribution facilities. Iberconsa’s fleet operates primarily in Argentina, Namibia and South Africa, and the company’s products are sold in more than 60 countries.

Iberconsa CEO Alberto Freire is continuing to lead the business following the transfer of ownership.

The acquisition of Iberconsa is the latest example of Platinum Equity’s increasing momentum in Europe. Last year, Platinum Equity completed the $2.1 billion acquisition of Zug, Switzerland and Chesterbrook, PA-based blood glucose monitoring company LifeScan from Johnson & Johnson. The firm also acquired Wyndham’s European vacation rental business for $1.3 billion.

Platinum Equity sold Exterion Media to British media and entertainment group Global in November 2018, and sold Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services to Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. in October 2018 in a transaction valued at approximately €1.2 billion.

Lazard and Deloitte served as financial advisors to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of Iberconsa. Latham & Watkins served as Platinum Equity’s legal advisor on the transaction.

Nomura and Ernst & Young (“E&Y”) served as financial advisors to the sellers. E&Y also served as the sellers’ legal advisor on the transaction.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores , Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $13 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV , a $6.5 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund , a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 23 years, Platinum Equity has completed more than 250 acquisitions.

About Portobello Capital

Founded in 2010, Portobello Capital is a leading independent Mid-Market Private Equity manager based in Spain that invests in Southern Europe. It has €1.3 billion of assets under management, a team of 27 professionals and 15 companies in its portfolio (Angulas Aguinaga, Centauro and Supera, among others). Portobello Capital manages two primary funds: Fund III was closed at €375 million in August 2014 and it is fully invested, and Fund IV closed in February 2018 and is currently being invested. Portobello Capital is also managing a secondary vehicle with €300 million.

