Chef Elijah Amoo Addo confirmed to address about How Food Can Foster Stronger Relations Between Europe and Africa

The EurAfrican Forum organization (www.EurAfricanForum.org) announced today that chef Elijah Amoo Addo, founder and CEO of the Food for All Africa, will deliver a pitch about how food can be a link between people and regions to establish stronger relations for Europe and Africa on the first day of the event, July 4, at the Forum’s lunch.

"The EurAfrican Forum is a major platform which addresses the realities of Europe's influence on Africa and the need for Europeans to work with youth led African organizations and entrepreneurs to address challenges facing both continents. I am resolute on partnering with European partners to explore youth led opportunities driven by technology and would ensure Food for All contributes to an efficient and sustainable means of nutrition for all by 2032", states Elijah Amoo Addo, who will also be collaborating with the event on the preparation of the Forum’s setting menu, along with the Portuguese chef Marcelo Tomás.

Elijah Amoo Addo is the founder and Executive Director of the Food for All Africa Programme, which recovers surplus food from supermarkets, restaurants and other sources in Ghana and distributes it mostly to facilities for children, the elderly and mentally-challenged persons. Addo says three out of five children on the streets of Ghana are out of school because they don’t get enough to eat. The programme works with community-run, free schools to provide meals.

Addo left full-time work as a chef to start the programme in 2012. He was inspired by a mentally-challenged man who recovered food from street vendors and shared it with others in need. The programme also runs “SDG 2” (Zero Hunger) crop and livestock farms and stores to foster agricultural employment and distribute rural products in urban centers. Addo aims to grow his network of public and private-sector partners with the help of a stakeholders’ forum and the government.

About the Event: The second edition of the EurAfrican Forum will follow the discussions towards “Partnership of Equals: Sharing Values, Sharing Prosperity" – a new approach and paradigm for the relationship between Europe and Africa, changing the narrative for both continents to create an accountable, prosperous and sustainable future together.

By invitation-only, the EurAfrican Forum is a networking and discussion platform underpinned on the power of Diasporas for connecting people, cities, regions and continents, gathering prominent and influential people that are forging enduring ties between the two continents - government officials, high profile business personalities, investors, young entrepreneurs, activists, social influencers, NGOs and media.

Hosted by the Portuguese Diaspora Council and the Municipality of Cascais, with the High Patronage of the Presidency of the President of the Portuguese Republic and the Government of Portugal.

With the contribution of 30 international speakers, arriving from several African and European countries, the Forum will position the youth as the hope for a better future, inspiring transformational action for a sustainable common future.

Watch the Promo Video (https://bit.ly/2JkMeHc) and for more information please visit the official website (www.EurAfricanForum.org).



