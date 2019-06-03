The Anti-Infective Drugs Market Value Is Expected To Reach $116 Billion By 2022

The Business Research Company adds Anti-Infective Drugs Market By Type Of Products, By Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 to its store.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for anti-infective drugs is expected to reach a value of nearly above $115 billion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 6% since 2018.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in incidence rate of infectious diseases, aging population and growth in emerging markets. Going forward, the global economic growth and developments in drug discovery procedures will drive growth of the market. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were patent expiration of drugs, pricing pressures from regulators, and low return on Investment in the anti-infective drugs industry. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are results of the global antimicrobial resistance, shortage of anti-infective drugs and reduction in free trade.

The market can be segmented by type into antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and others (including anthelminthic and antiprotozoal drugs). The antivirals market accounted for the largest share of the anti-infective drugs market in 2018 at 43.1% mainly supported by a high prevalence rate of viral infections worldwide, especially in developing countries, such as diarrhoeal disease and continuous treatment required by patients suffering with untreatable viral diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and others. This market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.2%.

North America is the largest market for anti-infective drugs manufacturing companies, accounting for 47.7% of the global market and mainly supported by the presence of a large patient pool in the region, high prevalence rate of diseases such as tuberculosis, influenza, and HIV/AIDS, and high medical expenditure and insurance coverage in countries such as the USA and Canada. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 12.5% and 9.1% respectively. They are expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific and South America where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% and 6.3% respectively.

Major players in the market include Gilead Sciences, GlaxosmithKline, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson.

