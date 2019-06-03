The Global Amusement Parks And Arcades Market Value Is Expected To Reach $87.2 billion by 2022

The Business Research Company adds Amusement Parks And Arcades Market By Type (Theme Parks, Water Parks, Arcades And Parlors, And Others) Trends And Market Size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for amusement parks and arcades is expected to reach a value of nearly above $87 billion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 9% since 2018.

Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in disposable incomes, companies focusing on reinvesting, increased travel and tourism, and economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were harsh weather conditions and rising costs. Going forward, economic growth in developed nations and increasing use of social media will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in future include unfavorable demographic changes, a threat from home entertainment and experience fatigue.

The top opportunities in the amusement parks and arcades market will arise in the theme parks segment, which will gain $21.1 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The amusement parks and arcades market size will gain the most in the USA at $9.92 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the amusement parks and arcades market include using IoT technology that improves efficiency and guest experience, introducing cost effective retractable roofs for water parks, and offering platforms to patrons for booking rides or tickets with the help of mobile technologies. Player-adopted strategies in the amusement parks and arcades industry include launching new attractions and entertainments, investing in opening new theme parks, and acquisitions.

To take advantage of these opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the amusement parks and arcades companies to using digital technologies to enhance the user experience, focus on reinvesting, contribute towards sustainability, leverage technology to maximize reach and increase focus on commercialized nostalgia, among other strategies.

Major players in the amusement parks and arcades market include Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Resorts, Merlin Entertainment plc, Oriental Land Company Ltd and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Amusement Parks And Arcades Market By Type (Theme Parks, Water Parks, Arcades And Parlors, And Others) Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides amusement parks and arcades market overviews, analyzes and forecasts amusement parks and arcades market size and growth for the global amusement parks and arcades market, amusement parks and arcades market share, amusement parks and arcades market players, amusement parks and arcades market size, amusement parks and arcades market segments and geographies, amusement parks and arcades market trends, amusement parks and arcades market drivers and amusement parks and arcades market restraints, amusement parks and arcades market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The amusement parks and arcades market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

