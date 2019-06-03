Avoya Travel Kicks Off 12th Annual Conference Celebrating Innovation and Record Success

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, today kicks off its 12th annual Avoya Conference with attendance by Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, industry leaders, supplier partners and support staff. After opening at the Hyatt Regency Miami, the event returns to sea for the first time since 2014 onboard the newly renovated Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas’ 4-night Caribbean sailing. Avoya’s program will highlight record Network success and showcase the company’s continuing innovation and position as the industry’s number one vacation platform for Independent Agencies, travel customers and supplier partners.



2019 Avoya Travel Conference Logo





The 2019 Avoya Conference is set to celebrate the company’s incredible momentum, including another record double-digit sales growth year in 2018 and more than 20% year-over-year growth of new Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Even more impressive, a record number of Independent Agencies will be awarded for achieving $1 million or more in annual sales, with the top producing agency growing sales over 30 percent to reach a remarkable $6.5 million.

Looking to Avoya’s future will be a key focus of the conference program. The company’s senior leadership, including Co-Presidents Jeff and Michael Anderson, will reveal successes and new initiatives from Avoya 2025. Avoya 2025 is the company’s aggressive five-phase growth plan that was first unveiled at Avoya’s 2018 conference. Among the announcements will be new brand updates, technology enhancements, powerful business intelligence sharing, and Network developments, all designed to further improve vacation planning efficiencies and accelerate Independent Agency sales and incomes in 2019 and beyond.

Avoya has crafted a high-powered line-up for its 2019 event with inspirational keynotes from industry leaders, including Adolfo Perez, Senior Vice President at Carnival Cruise Line; Dondra Ritzenhaler, Senior Vice President at Celebrity Cruises, Nikki Upshaw, Senior Vice President at Oceania Cruises, Vicki Freed, Senior Vice President at Royal Caribbean International; and many more. Attendees will also have access to connect with each other during dynamic workshops, an exclusive tradeshow, inspirational general sessions, educational workshops and several networking events.

During the Avoya Conference there will be multiple opportunities for attendees to learn more about how Avoya gives back to organizations like World Vision and Make-A-Wish and how they can get involved. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in an event honoring the company’s late founders, Pal and Pat Anderson, with a “Chairman’s Walk for Sea Turtles” event in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.

A highlight for attendees is to be among the first onboard the newly renovated Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas and to experience the recently-opened Perfect Day at CocoCay, a private Caribbean destination exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests.

“The Avoya Conference is an exciting time to celebrate our record-setting accomplishments in sales and Avoya Network growth, while also wowing our stakeholders with innovative updates and Avoya 2025 achievements,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-President of Avoya Travel. “This year’s event is special for many reasons, including offering Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network the opportunity to be among the first travel professionals to experience exciting additions to the industry with Royal Caribbean’s recently renovated Navigator of the Seas and new Perfect Day at CocoCay.”

The 2019 Avoya Conference is held June 2-7, at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, Florida, followed by a 4-night Caribbean sailing on the newly renovated Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas. To follow live conference updates, join the conversation on social media at #AvoyaConf2019.

To learn more about opening an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network, visit www.JoinAvoya.com.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world’s most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and one of their largest sellers of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines and travel partners recognize this, as Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and more. Today, Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

Media Contact: Angela Velarde Avoya Travel PublicRelations@AvoyaTravel.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.