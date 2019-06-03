International Cannabis Reinforces South African Production and Distribution Strategy With Patented Vesisorb Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICC International Cannabis Corp. (CSE: WRLD.U)(FWB: 8K51)(OTC: WLDCF) ("ICC" or “International Cannabis” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide comment regarding recent revisions to South Africa's Medicines and Related Substances Act.



/EIN News/ -- On May 23, 2019, as published in the Government Gazette, South Africa's Department of Health officially removed Cannabidiol ("CBD") from the Country's Schedule 7 list of highly controlled drugs; allowing for the legal distribution of CBD products made in accordance with the government's specified preparations.

By way of an exclusive downstream agreement, International Cannabis is equipped with a South African distribution network of over 2,800 independent and corporate pharmacies. ICC’s South African distribution footprint is augmented by various ancillary, value added services including:

Strategic partnerships with key suppliers and wholesalers;

Patented Vesisorb formulations that have been demonstrated to increase absorption of fat-soluble drugs, including CBD, by up to seven times, compared with those without;

Domestic delivery services, providing local clientele with a vast array of medical pharmaceutical and over-the-counter (OTC) products;

Management of channel pressure; and,

Educational and training resources which will act as the foundation for a proposed cannabinoid education and doctor detailing staging ground

David Shpilt, Chief Executive Officer of International Cannabis stated: “ICC applauds South Africa’s recent reclassification of CBD under Schedule 4 of the South African Medicines Act. This is a landmark piece of legislation that will empower the South African populous with wide-scale access to a vast array of CBD products. South Africa boasts a population of 55 million and has made actionable progress pertaining to the integration of medical cannabis and CBD into its healthcare infrastructure.

Armed with robust South African downstream capabilities, ICC will leverage patented Vesisorb formulations to penetrate the Country’s bourgeoning CBD market. Widely considered a pioneer within the African cannabis sector, International Cannabis will imminently be in a position to share our progress relating to the supply of premium CBD products from local and international sources, including our African low-cost cannabis production hub in the Kingdom of Lesotho.”



ICC's South African distribution network is further complemented by the Company's medical cannabis operations in the Kingdom of Lesotho (“Lesotho”), including highly coveted licences for:

Cannabis cultivation;

Manufacturing;

Distribution;

Transport;

Research and development; and,

Import/export

The Kingdom of Lesotho is an enclave of South Africa and will act as a cultivation and production hub for ICC's downstream network of 2,800 South African pharmacies. Both South Africa and Lesotho are members of the South African Customs Union (“SACU”), which aims to streamline the free interchange of goods between member countries.

Lesotho has also signed numerous international trade agreements permitting the unencumbered export of cannabis products to various jurisdictions worldwide. These trade agreements permit the unencumbered export of Lesotho's cannabis products to various jurisdictions worldwide.

Lesotho is a favourable jurisdiction for low-cost cannabis cultivation due to its rich soils, ideal climate, skilled agricultural work force and access to key infrastructure. It is anticipated that Lesotho will act as a staging ground for access to larger African markets that may yield greater demand potential.

International Cannabis will continue to productively collaborate with South African regulators, while optimizing its South African downstream assets and Lesotho-based low-cost cannabis production initiatives.

ICC International Cannabis, through its subsidiaries, has operating assets and is developing a world-class platform for cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution across the globe in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Germany, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Malta, Colombia, Argentina, Australia, South Africa and Lesotho.

