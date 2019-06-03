Crypto Reality? More Businesses Adopt Crypto Payments as the Sector Builds Momentum $INLA.V, $HUT.V $MARA, $GBTC

Investorideas.com issues a special edition of Crypto Corner looking at developments in the cryptocurrency sector, featuring Interlapse Technologies Corp INLA.V

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering blockchain and cryptocurrency issues a special edition of the Crypto Corner looking at developments in the cryptocurrency sector, featuring Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: INLA) and its recent entry in the space as a public company.In recent news from The WallStreet Journal, Facebook is reportedly recruiting financial firms to help start a cryptocurrency-based payments system.The effort represents the most mainstream application yet of cryptocurrency and Facebook has discussed the matter with payments firms including Visa, MasterCard and First Data Corp.A spokeswoman for Facebook's blockchain efforts declined to comment to the Journal, saying simply that it "is exploring many different applications."In just the past 12 months, investments in cryptocurrency-related assets have nearly tripled to $14.4 billion, across more than 700 companies and funds, according to industry tracker Crypto Fund Research. Regulators in New York State describe the market as "thriving" and have granted virtual-currency trading approvals known as "BitLicenses" to at least 18 companies.Bitcoinist also recently reported on how as the stock market has suffered under US-China relations as of late, Bitcoin “has been outperforming the red-hot stock market by a whopping 10 times so far in 2019. BTC price $8268.81 -2.40% also managed to mark a sharp recovery back to $8,680.”As Bitcoinist reported, “Bitcoin is breaking through and then finding support at levels which were previously a resistance throughout the bear market. This could suggest the bulls are in control as they are constantly breaking through prior resistance. The next target to break is an important psychological level of $10,000.”Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: INLA), who through their wholly owned subsidiary Coincurve.com allows Canadian customers to buy Bitcoin and BitcoinCash in the simplest form, announced that the Company’s shares commenced trading on May 30th on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol: INLA.This listing follows Interlapse’s acquisition of Vancouver-based Skyrun Technology Corp., which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.“The transaction with Skyrun and a concurrent listing on a globally recognized stock exchange brings credibility and authenticity to our business, as well as the entire virtual currency industry,” commented Wayne Chen, co-founder of Skyrun and the newly appointed CEO of Interlapse.As a result of the Skyrun acquisition, the Company now owns the intellectual property relating to the virtual currency platform coincurve.com, where Canadians and eventually international customers can purchase Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.As a public company, customers can rely on coincurve.com for transparency. Furthermore, coincurve.com is a non-custodial service, greatly minimizing financial risk or loss of customers’ virtual currencies. 