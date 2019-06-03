World of Dance & U-Jam Fitness Join Forces to Create the Next Generation Dance Fitness Community

World of Dance U-Jam

World of Dance U-Jam combines urban dance and high-energy music for a completely new and unique workout experience

This joint venture has brought together World of Dance's critically acclaimed dance community and U-Jam Fitness' renowned urban dance fitness program to create a new fitness movement never seen before” — Matthew Everitt, World of Dance CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sensation, World of Dance, is now expanding its ecosystem into the $87 billion fitness industry. World of Dance is teaming up with internationally-recognized urban dance fitness program, U-Jam Fitness, taking the fitness industry by storm with World of Dance U-Jam, an energetic, community-based fitness program that combines urban dance with high-energy music to get the heart rate up, body moving, and sweat flowing -- all while having fun.

The energetic routines are inspired by the world’s best dancers, choreographers and stars from the hit TV show. In addition to making exercise fun, World of Dance U-Jam is choreographed for ALL fitness levels no matter the age or fitness level. The dance fitness program cultivates a social environment where students feel a sense of community and connection.

"This exciting joint venture has brought together World of Dance's critically acclaimed dance community and U-Jam Fitness' renowned urban dance fitness program to create a new fitness movement never seen before," said Matthew Everitt, World of Dance CEO. "It's an exhilarating fitness experience that makes you forget you're working out and ensures students walk out of every class dripping in sweat and with glowing smiles."

World of Dance U-Jam is led by the same executives who built World of Dance into a global phenomenon and hit TV show, along with U-Jam Fitness founders Susy C. Marks and her husband Matt “DJ Makaio” Marks. Leading trainers and educators will also assist to recruit top instructors from all over the world and offer a new level of world-class support to assure instructor success inside and outside of the class.

“World of Dance U-Jam is an authentic and innovative dance fitness regimen taught by both dancers and non-dancers in a fitness environment where the students are the stars,” said Susy C. Marks, co-founder of U-Jam Fitness. "I am very excited to help create a fitness program that is proven to create a positive environment of community and inclusivity.”

World of Dance U-Jam is making their debut at the 2019 IDEA World Convention in Anaheim, CA from June 26th- 30th. The convention will kick off with a special performance by World of Dance celebrity dancers at the IDEA opening party, followed by an exhibition and participating mashup classes during the convention. World of Dance U-Jam will also be hitting the ground with an audition tour throughout N. America searching for the next up and coming dancers, choreographers and dance fitness instructors to be a part of the growing movement. Auditions will be held during the World of Dance Regional Qualifying Competitions and the World of Dance Season 3 Television Tour at select gym partner locations.

What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves, encompassing a #1 Network TV show on NBC with superstar judges Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO and Derek Hough, a #1 YouTube network, Online Magazine, and two live global tours. World of Dance is taking fitness to the next level with World of Dance U-Jam.

About World of Dance

World of Dance is the world’s largest dance entertainment community. We inspire, empower and celebrate a creative movement that unites and lifts the human spirit through the universal language of dance. Our goal is to embrace, engage and develop the next generation through the power of expression while providing a stage for the most elite dancers in the world. We represent the culture, artistry, athleticism, soul, and swag of dance. For more information, visit www.worldofdance.com.

About World of Dance U-Jam

Transforming lives by discovering purpose, building a diverse community, and inspiring acts of peace, love, unity, and acceptance. An exhilarating

cardio workout choreographed by the hottest urban dancers to electrifying beats for a fun, addictive workout for all levels! Visit www.worldofdancefitness.com to find a class or get more information to become an instructor.

